Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers

INTRODUCTION

Cancer is known to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In 2019, 0.6 million deaths due to cancer are estimated in the US alone. Moreover, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of new cancer cases to rise by 70% over the next 20 years. One of the primary reasons for the high mortality associated with this condition is believed to be late diagnosis. This results in delayed treatment, which severely compromises chances of survival. For many years, tissue biopsy has been considered the gold standard for cancer diagnosis. However, owing to the invasive nature of the test, biopsies cannot be repeated frequently to assess / measure disease progression or monitor therapeutic outcome. In fact, in some cases, it is not possible to carry out a biopsy because the affected tissue / organ is not amenable to undergo such a painful and traumatic procedure. This has resulted in a significant unmet need for safer and more patient friendly cancer diagnostics that are capable of offering accurate test results.



Advances in the field of biotechnology have enabled the establishment of several minimally invasive / non-invasive approaches for disease diagnosis. Amongst other promising diagnostic tools, liquid biopsy has emerged as a versatile and promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic tool. This procedure is based on the analysis of biofluids (such as blood, urine and / or plasma) in order to detect rare forms of biomarkers / tumor markers, such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA / RNA (ctNAs), circulating free DNA (cfDNA) and exosomes. Moreover, liquid biopsies have been demonstrated to be capable of assessing the stage of tumor at the time of sample extraction. Additionally, owing to the non-invasive nature of the test, it can be actively used to monitor / track changes in tumors, both before and during the course of treatment. Other than liquid biopsy, the cancer diagnostics market has witnessed the emergence of several other non-invasive diagnostic technologies, which are based on analytes that are either superficially located (such as skin lesions) and / or are expelled from the body (such as bronchial fluids and exhaled breath). Most of the non-invasive diagnostic techniques mentioned above are backed by clinical data, validating their relevance and applicability across several types of solid tumors (such as breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer) and hematological malignancies (such as leukemia and lymphoma). In future, non-invasive cancer diagnosis methods, particularly liquid biopsies, are anticipated to replace the existing invasive diagnostic techniques.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The 'Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers" report provides an extensive study on liquid biopsy kits / assays that are either commercialized or are under development for diagnosis and / or monitoring of different types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely future opportunity associated with such tests, over the next 10 years. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• A detailed review of the overall landscape of the non-invasive cancer diagnostics market, featuring information on the developers of such products and analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, current development status of proprietary liquid biopsy test (under development, research use only, and available), type of product (assay kit, software / algorithm and device), type of tumor marker analyzed (CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, exosomes, and others), key applications (early diagnosis, treatment selection, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring), type of analyte used (blood, urine and others) and target cancer indications.

• An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to non-invasive cancer diagnostics, which have been established between 2016 and 2019, based on various parameters, such as type of partnership, year of partnership, type of tumor marker, target cancer indications and the most active players.

• An analysis of the investments made in companies engaged in the development of non-invasive cancer diagnostics, including details of seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, and capital raised via IPOs and subsequent public offerings.

• An analysis of the initiatives of big pharma players , highlighting the key focus areas of such companies and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as stage of development of their proprietary non-invasive cancer diagnostic test(s), key applications, type of tumor marker and target disease indications.

• A detailed acquisition target analysis, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2016, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

• Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for non-invasive cancer diagnostics. Based on various parameters, such as number of available / under development products and estimated annual adoption rates, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of tumor marker (ctDNA, cfDNA, CTCs, exosomes, and others), [B] key applications (early diagnosis, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring), [C] target disease indications (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others), [D] end users (hospitals, research institutes and others), and [E] key geographical regions (the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, China, India, and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

• Shibichakravarthy Kannan, Founder and CEO, Theranosis Life Sciences

• Abizar Lakdawalla, Founder, ProXeom

• Philippe Nore, CEO and Co-founder, MiNDERA Corporation

• Frank Szczepanski, President and CEO, IVDiagnostics

• Mark Li, CEO, Resolution Bioscience

• Brad Walsh, CEO, Minomic International

• Joachim Fluhrer, Founder and Medical Director, Genostics

• Anton Iliuk, President and Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytical Operations

• Burkhard Jansen, Chief Medical Officer, DermTech

• Christer Ericsson, Chief Scientific Officer, iCellate Medical

• Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer, VolitionRx

• Nathalie Bernard, Marketing Director, OncoDNA

• Riccardo Razzini, Sales and Marketing Manager, LCM Genect

• Peter French, Strategic Technology Advisor, Sienna Cancer Diagnostics



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current scenario within the liquid biopsy market and describes its evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of cancer statistics and the global burden of the disease. In this section of the report, we have also highlighted the importance of early detection of the disease through diagnosis and asymptomatic screening. The chapter outlines the conventional invasive diagnostic tests, which are widely used for cancer diagnosis and prognosis.



Chapter 4 discusses, in detail, the need for non-invasive cancer diagnostics and their importance. The chapter presents the underlying concept of different imaging techniques, screening assays and advanced approaches used for diagnosis of cancer, highlighting the advantages and disadvantages of each of the aforementioned techniques.



Chapter 5 provides information on nearly 300 liquid biopsy tests that are either available or under development for multiple applications. It features a comprehensive list of product developers and analyses based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, current development status of various products (under development, research use only, and available), type of product (assay kits, software / algorithm, and device), type of tumor marker (ctDNA, cfDNA, CTCs, exosomes, and others), applications (early diagnosis, treatment selection, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring), and target cancer indications.



Chapter 6 includes elaborate profiles of key players, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its product portfolio, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features an in-depth analysis and discussion on the various collaborations and partnerships from 2016-2019 (till September), based on various parameters, such as, year of partnership, target cancer indications, type of type of tumor marker, and type of partnership model (namely mergers and acquisitions, licensing agreements, product development agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, distribution and supply agreements, service agreements, clinical trial agreements and other agreements). It also includes a schematic representation that showcases the companies that have established the maximum number of alliances, highlighting most popular tumor markers and target disease indications.



Chapter 8 presents details on various investments received by the start-ups / small-sized and mid-sized companies that are engaged in this domain. It also includes an analysis of the funding instances that have taken place in the market, till September 2019, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors within this market.



Chapter 9 features an analysis on the big pharma companies, highlighting the key focus areas of these players across various parameters, such as current stage of development, type of tumor marker, target cancer indications and key applications areas.



Chapter 10 includes a detailed acquisition target analysis, which takes into consideration the historical trend of activity of top acquirers, providing a means for industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets across different geographies.



Chapter 11 provides an overview of the other non-invasive diagnostics for oncological disorders. It presents information on different diagnostics tests, including non-blood based biomarker detection tests (saliva-based biomarker detection, stool-based metabolic biomarker detection, skin-based biomarker detection, semen-based biomarker detection and urine based biomarker detection), DNA methylation detection test, fecal occult blood test and fecal immunochemical test, microRNA (miRNA) based test, pigmented lesion assay, stool DNA (sDNA) testing, and Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) detection test. The diagnostic procedures discussed in this chapter are backed up by several examples.



Chapter 12 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of non-invasive cancer diagnostics, till the year 2030. We have segregated the opportunity of non-invasive cancer diagnostics on the basis of the type of tumor marker (ctDNA, cfDNA, CTCs, exosomes, and others), applications (early diagnosis, patient monitoring and recurrence monitoring), target disease indications (breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others), end users (hospitals, research institutes and others) and key geographical regions (the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, China, India, and Rest of the World).



Chapter 13 presents insights from the survey conducted on stakeholders involved in the development of different types of liquid biopsies and other non-invasive tests. The participants, who were primarily Director / CXO level representatives of their respective companies, helped us develop a deeper understanding on the nature of their products and the associated commercial potential.



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Shibichakravarthy Kannan (Founder and CEO, Theranosis Life Sciences), Abizar Lakdawalla (Founder, ProXeom), Philippe Nore (CEO and Co-founder, MiNDERA Corporation), Frank Szczepanski (President and CEO, IVDiagnostics), Mark Li (CEO, Resolution Bioscience), Joachim Fluhrer (Founder and Medical Director, Genostics), Brad Walsh (CEO, Minomic International), Anton Iliuk (President and Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytical Operations), Burkhard Jansen (Chief Medical Officer, DermTech), Christer Ericsson (Chief Scientific Officer, iCellate Medical), Jake Micallef (Chief Scientific Officer, VolitionRx), Nathalie Bernard (Marketing Director, OncoDNA), Riccardo Razzini (Sales and Marketing Manager, LCM Genect), and Peter French (Strategic Technology Advisor, Sienna Cancer Diagnostics).



Chapter 15 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the cancer diagnostics.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.



