Liquid Biopsy Market is to grow at a CAGR of 18.77% between 2023 and 2027 | The rising prevalence of cancer drives the market

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio, a leading provider of industry news and insights, is pleased to announce its latest report on the Liquid Biopsy Market. The report highlights the estimated growth and forecast for the market between 2022 and 2027, predicting an increase in market size of USD 1.74 Billion and a rise at a CAGR of 18.77%.

The liquid biopsy market is propelled by the increasing cancer prevalence, especially among the aging population, and the adoption of non-invasive methods for cancer detection. Sizeable investments in advanced DNA testing, such as CTC and ctDNA analysis, are fostering innovation. The market's potential for personalized medicine and targeted therapies, along with its ability to provide genetic insights, further contributes to its growth. These drivers collectively position the liquid biopsy market for innovative cancer detection and management.

The liquid biopsy market is being shaped by trends such as increased funding, personalized medicine, non-invasive diagnostics, technological advancements, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These trends are driving innovation and expanding the utility of liquid biopsy in revolutionizing cancer detection, monitoring, and treatment strategies.

YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.17 % Key Countries North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

The report provides comprehensive insights into the market, and it is segmented by technology - CTC and ctDNA and Exosome and RNA and geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing diverse communication solutions and regions. Furthermore, it examines key trends shaping the companies landscape and identifies potential challenges faced by market players. To get insights into the key trends, download the sample report here!

The major Liquid Biopsy Market companies include AccuraGen Holdings, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., ANGLE Plc, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., CellMax Inc., Epigenomics AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GeneFirst Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd., Illumina Inc., MDNA Lfe Sciences Inc., MDxHealth Group, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Rarecells Inc., SAGA Diagnostics AB, Siemens Healthcare GmbH and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

These companies are actively implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches, to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Liquid Biopsy Market.

The Global Liquid Biopsy market is driven by the escalating prevalence of cancer and the adoption of non-invasive testing methods. While significant investments and funding support advancements, challenges linked to limited reimbursement persist. North America is set to be a key growth contributor, fueled by increasing cancer cases, advanced diagnostics, and anti-cancer drug development. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) segments are anticipated to be major revenue drivers, with ctDNA's sensitivity and dynamic monitoring capabilities standing out. Despite challenges, the liquid biopsy market holds promise for innovative cancer detection and management in the future.

