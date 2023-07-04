Liquid Biopsy Market size is set to grow by USD 1.74 billion from 2021 to 2026|Increasing incidence of cancer is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid biopsy market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. North America is estimated to account for 55% of global growth during the forecast period- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Liquid Biopsy Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (CTC and ctDNA and exosome and RNA) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The liquid biopsy market share growth by the CTC and ctDNA segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most preferred is the ctDNA test, as it is highly sensitive and allows analysis of DNA sequence and methylation. Furthermore, it permits timely and dynamic monitoring of tumor progression and can reduce the diagnosis bias from tumor heterogeneity. Vendors are mainly emphasizing the development of novel methods for capturing CTCs and ctDNAs to detect an extensive array of cancers before the physical manifestation of symptoms and to track the advancement of tumors throughout treatment. However, they are also working to explore ctDNA fluid biopsy to detect the emergence of resistant clones, which restrains the remission times achieved in patients treated with targeted therapies, and to correlate results from ctDNA with patient outcomes.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global liquid biopsy market.

North America is estimated to account for 55% of global growth during the forecast period. In North America , The US and Canada are the key markets for liquid biopsy. The growing number of cancer cases, rising adoption of technologically advanced biopsy tests, increasing older population, high expenditure on the screening of types of cancers, and the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies driving the demand for anti-cancer drug development will facilitate the liquid biopsy market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Liquid Biopsy Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing incidence of cancer is one of the major factors notably driving the growth of the liquid biopsy market. Globally, cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity. The rapidly growing older population globally and at a high risk of getting cancer, due to the rise in average life expectancy. Moreover, end-users are increasingly preferring liquid biopsy over tissue biopsy as it is non-invasive and can detect the presence of different cancers more effectively using the individual's blood sample. The growing incidence of cancers will subsequently increase the diagnosis using the liquid biopsy method, expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing funding/investment for fluid biopsy is a liquid biopsy market trend that is expected to drive market growth. In the last few years, fluid biopsy gained momentum, both as a research tool and as sophisticated diagnostics technology. Thus, the market attracted investors to invest in the R&D of advanced technologies and the development and commercialization of fluid biopsy products. Multiple vendors, such as GRAIL, Guardant Health, Exosome Diagnostics, Pathway Genomics, and Inivata, received funding from various investors. Blood-based cancer detection firm Thrive Earlier Detection announced its launch, supported by $110 million in funding in May 2019. Also, the firm announced plans to commercialize a circulating tumour DNA and protein testing method initially developed at Johns Hopkins University and undergoing validation in a 10,000-person trial with Pennsylvania's Geisinger Health System. Therefore, such factors are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The major challenge for the liquid biopsy market is the limited reimbursement. Nowadays, there is only limited reimbursement and treatment monitoring for fluid biopsy, and it is performed in a few laboratories. However, reimbursement for fluid biopsy tests in oncology is not ensured even after approval, as it is still considered a novel and unproven technique. The criteria for reimbursement coverage include the type of cancer, the early or late screening procedure, and the type of therapy selected. Reimbursement for fluid biopsy is either low in developed countries or not available in a few countries. In developing countries, though there is a high market opportunity, technology is not much adopted. In countries such as China and India, a tissue biopsy is mostly preferred over a fluid biopsy. Lack of reimbursement and awareness about fluid biopsy can cause a decline in its adoption, which can impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Liquid Biopsy Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid biopsy market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the liquid biopsy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liquid biopsy market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid biopsy market vendors

The bone biopsy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 76.77 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (needle biopsy and open biopsy), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest Of the World (ROW)). The rising prevalence of cancer is notably driving the market growth.

The global breast biopsy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 721.64 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 10.95%. report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (biopsy needles and systems, biopsy /image-guided systems, and others), End-user (hospitals, ascs, breast cancer speciality centers and clinics, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The demand for advanced breast biopsy devices has increased due to the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures for breast cancer screening.

Liquid Biopsy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANGLE Plc, Bio-Techne Corp., Biocept Inc., CIRCULOGENE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., LungLife AI Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and SAGA Diagnostics AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare supplies

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 CTC and ctDNA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: CTC and ctDNA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: CTC and ctDNA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Exosome and RNA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Exosome and RNA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Exosome and RNA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ANGLE Plc

Exhibit 41: ANGLE Plc - Overview



Exhibit 42: ANGLE Plc - Product and service



Exhibit 43: ANGLE Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Bio Techne Corp.

Exhibit 44: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 46: Bio Techne Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 47: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Biocept Inc.

10.6 CIRCULOGENE

Exhibit 53: CIRCULOGENE - Overview



Exhibit 54: CIRCULOGENE - Product and service



Exhibit 55: CIRCULOGENE - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 56: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 59: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Guardant Health Inc.

Exhibit 61: Guardant Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Guardant Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Guardant Health Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 64: Guardant Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 LungLife AI Inc.

Exhibit 65: LungLife AI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: LungLife AI Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: LungLife AI Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

Exhibit 68: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Myriad Genetics Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 73: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 74: QIAGEN NV - Business segments



Exhibit 75: QIAGEN NV– Key news



Exhibit 76: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: QIAGEN NV - Segment focus

10.12 SAGA Diagnostics AB

Exhibit 78: SAGA Diagnostics AB - Overview



Exhibit 79: SAGA Diagnostics AB - Product and service



Exhibit 80: SAGA Diagnostics AB – Key news



Exhibit 81: SAGA Diagnostics AB - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

