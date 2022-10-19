Liquid Biopsy Market Size to grow by USD 1.74 Bn by 2026 with 55% of the growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the liquid biopsy market is expected to grow by USD 1.74 billion at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? The liquid biopsy market report offers vendor details for AccuraGen Holdings, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., ANGLE Plc, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., CellMax Inc., Epigenomics AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GeneFirst Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd., Illumina Inc., MDNA Lfe Sciences Inc., MDxHealth Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026

The report further entails liquid biopsy market segmentation, including Technology(CTC and ctDNA and Exosome and RNA) and Geography(North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Request Free Sample Report.

Liquid Biopsy Market – Vendor Offerings

ANGLE Plc: The company offers liquid biopsy solutions that are used to inform clinicians about the patient's condition and highly capture the efficiency and purity of CTCs, under the brand name of Parsortix.

The company offers liquid biopsy solutions that are used to inform clinicians about the patient's condition and highly capture the efficiency and purity of CTCs, under the brand name of Parsortix. Bio-Techne Corp.: The company offers liquid biopsy that provides a simple, painless, and accurate answer to inform the prostate biopsy decision, under the brand name of ExoDx.

The company offers liquid biopsy that provides a simple, painless, and accurate answer to inform the prostate biopsy decision, under the brand name of ExoDx. Biocept Inc.: The company operates through a single segment wherein it develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA, and assays utilizing a standard blood sample.

The company operates through a single segment wherein it develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA, and assays utilizing a standard blood sample. CIRCULOGENE: The company offers liquid biopsy solutions that combine droplet volumes of blood and the most advanced NGS to detect known tumor mutant DNA within well-characterized, well-documented, cancer-associated genes present in diagnosed cancer patients, under the brand name of CIRCULOGENE.

The company offers liquid biopsy solutions that combine droplet volumes of blood and the most advanced NGS to detect known tumor mutant DNA within well-characterized, well-documented, cancer-associated genes present in diagnosed cancer patients, under the brand name of CIRCULOGENE. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers liquid biopsy solutions that help in sample collection, polymerase chain reaction testing, and next-generation sequencing, under the brand name of Cobas.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Sample Report.

Liquid Biopsy Market – Geographical analysis

North America will account for 55% of the market's growth throughout the projection period. The main markets for liquid biopsy in North America are the US and Canada. Compared to the markets in Europe and Asia, this region's market will grow more slowly.

Over the course of the forecast period, the growth of the liquid biopsy market in North America will be aided by factors such as rising demand for anti-cancer drug development, rising adoption of technologically advanced biopsy tests, aging populations, high screening costs for various cancer types, and an increase in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Buy Sample Report.

Liquid Biopsy Market – Segment Analysis by Technology

Fast-growing technological segments are those that will grow more quickly than the total market, whereas slow-growing segments are those that will develop more slowly than the overall market. The cells that break out from the main tumor and circulate in the bloodstream are known as CTCs. At any point in the therapeutic course of treating metastatic cancer, CTCs are thought to be indications of disease progression. These tests also have a high specificity. The most used test is the ctDNA test since it is very sensitive and enables the examination of DNA methylation and sequencing.

Additionally, it enables fast and dynamic tumor progression monitoring and can lessen the diagnosis bias brought on by tumor heterogeneity. Vendors are focusing on the development of novel methods for capturing CTCs and ctDNAs to detect a vast array of cancers before the physical manifestation of symptoms and to track the progression of tumors throughout treatment. Get a Free Sample Report.

Liquid Biopsy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AccuraGen Holdings, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., ANGLE Plc, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., CellMax Inc., Epigenomics AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GeneFirst Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd., Illumina Inc., MDNA Lfe Sciences Inc., MDxHealth Group, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Rarecells Inc., SAGA Diagnostics AB, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

