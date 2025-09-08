Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach USD 30.65 Billion by 2035, with CAGR 9.41% Driven by Rising Cancer Burden and Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostics - Vantage Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic tests, and advances in biomarker discovery are fueling robust growth in the liquid biopsy market.

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is set to transform oncology and personalized medicine by enabling early cancer detection, therapy selection, and real-time monitoring with reduced risks compared to traditional tissue biopsies. According to Vantage Market Research's latest report, "Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Biomarker, Application, End User, and Region – Historic Data (2021–2023), Base Year (2024) & Forecast Period (2025–2035)," the market is projected to grow from USD 11.41 Billion in 2024 to USD 30.65 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.41% during 2025–2035.

Liquid biopsy leverages circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), exosomes, and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) to provide a non-invasive alternative for early cancer screening, recurrence monitoring, and personalized therapy decisions. The technology is rapidly gaining traction in oncology and expanding into non-cancer applications such as transplant monitoring and prenatal testing.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-biopsy-market-2009/request-sample

Key Takeaways:

North America accounted for 46.2% of the global revenue share in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and substantial investments in research and development.

accounted for 46.2% of the global revenue share in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and substantial investments in research and development. Assay Kits led the market in 2024 with a 52.5% share, reflecting their vital role in enabling precise detection and analysis of cancer biomarkers from minimal blood samples.

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) was the top biomarker segment in 2024, capturing 46.5% of the market, highlighting its importance in non-invasive cancer diagnostics.

Multi-Gene Parallel Analysis via Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) dominated in 2024 with a 76.2% share, owing to its ability to simultaneously evaluate multiple genes with superior accuracy and efficiency.

Cancer Applications commanded 85.1% of the market in 2024, reaffirming their central role in oncology diagnostics and treatment monitoring.

Blood samples remained the preferred source in 2024, representing 68.1% of the market share, due to their ease of collection and clinical reliability.

Hospitals & Physician Laboratories led the end-user segment with a 43.1% share in 2024, supported by their established infrastructure, large patient base, and integration of advanced liquid biopsy assays.

Market Overview & Potential

What Factors Are Accelerating the Demand and Growth of the Liquid Biopsy Market?

Rising Cancer Incidence: Increasing global cancer prevalence is driving adoption of non-invasive diagnostic methods for early detection and monitoring.

Shift Toward Precision Medicine: Growing demand for tailored therapies is boosting reliance on liquid biopsy to guide treatment decisions.

Minimally Invasive Diagnostics: Liquid biopsy's ability to analyze biomarkers from blood and other fluids without invasive tissue biopsies is enhancing patient comfort and compliance.

Advancements in NGS & Assay Kits: Enhanced sensitivity and accuracy in next-generation sequencing and assay kits are enabling broader clinical applications.

Expanding Clinical Applications: Beyond oncology, liquid biopsy is gaining traction in prenatal testing, organ transplant monitoring, and infectious disease management.

What Are Emerging Trends Shaping the Liquid Biopsy Market?

cfDNA & ctDNA Analysis: Dominating cancer diagnostics by enabling real-time monitoring of tumor dynamics and therapy resistance.

Multi-Gene Parallel Testing (NGS): High adoption due to its ability to simultaneously analyze multiple genes with accuracy and speed.

Integration with AI & Big Data: AI-powered analytics are enhancing biomarker interpretation and predictive modeling.

Liquid Biopsy in Immuno-Oncology: Increasing use in monitoring immune responses and therapy outcomes.

Decentralized Diagnostics: Growing use of point-of-care testing and at-home liquid biopsy solutions to expand accessibility.

What Are Major Challenges Hindering Liquid Biopsy Market Growth?

High Testing Costs: Advanced NGS and multiplex assays remain expensive, limiting adoption in cost-sensitive regions.

Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent approval processes delay commercialization of new assays and biomarkers.

Technical Limitations: Sensitivity issues in detecting rare mutations or low biomarker concentrations can hinder accuracy.

Reimbursement Uncertainty: Inconsistent coverage across healthcare systems poses challenges for market penetration.

Competition with Tissue Biopsy: Conventional methods remain the gold standard in some clinical scenarios, slowing transition.

List of the Prominent Players in the Liquid Biopsy Market:

Guardant Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics GmbH

These players are focusing on expanding assay portfolios, integrating AI-driven bioinformatics, and scaling up partnerships with pharma and diagnostic labs to strengthen their market presence.

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-biopsy-market-2009/request-sample

"Liquid biopsy has moved from being an emerging diagnostic concept to a mainstream tool in oncology and precision medicine," said Nneha Rathod Godbole, Founder & CEO at Vantage Market Research. "Advancements in assay sensitivity, biomarker detection, and next-generation sequencing are enabling earlier cancer detection, real-time monitoring, and improved treatment decision-making for patients worldwide."

Recent Developments

Feb 2025 – Guardant Health launched an expanded cfDNA assay to detect early-stage cancers across multiple indications.

– Guardant Health launched an expanded cfDNA assay to detect early-stage cancers across multiple indications. April 2025 – Illumina partnered with major oncology centers to integrate liquid biopsy NGS panels into precision oncology workflows.

– Illumina partnered with major oncology centers to integrate liquid biopsy NGS panels into precision oncology workflows. June 2025 – Roche Diagnostics received FDA approval for a ctDNA-based liquid biopsy test for therapy selection in non-small cell lung cancer.

Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers:

How Will This Market Impact Diagnostics, Healthcare Systems, and Supply Chains?

The liquid biopsy market is emerging as a transformative tool in diagnostics, reshaping how cancers and other diseases are detected and monitored globally. Its non-invasive nature is improving patient experience, reducing diagnostic delays, and enabling more personalized treatment strategies. Healthcare providers, diagnostic companies, and payers are aligning to integrate liquid biopsy into standard clinical practice.

Impact: Expect expansion of hospital and lab partnerships, scaling of NGS testing infrastructure, regional diversification of assay manufacturing, and collaborations to enhance reimbursement coverage. Leaders will prioritize AI integration, multiplex biomarker development, and affordability strategies to maximize adoption and patient reach.

What Risks Should Investors Track?

High Test Costs & Limited Reimbursement: Potential barriers in low- and middle-income regions.

Regulatory Complexity: FDA, EMA, and regional standards could delay commercialization.

Data Privacy Concerns: Rising reliance on genetic and genomic data requires stringent compliance.

Technology Obsolescence: Rapid innovation may shorten product life cycles, affecting ROI.

Supply Chain Sensitivity: Dependence on reagents, sequencing platforms, and specialized kits creates vulnerabilities.

What Opportunities Exist for Sustainability and Growth Leaders?

Expansion Beyond Oncology: Growing adoption in neurology, cardiology, and prenatal diagnostics.

Next-Generation Biomarkers: Including exosomes, circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and microRNA for multi-layered insights.

AI & Cloud Integration: Enhancing predictive analytics and diagnostic accuracy.

Emerging Market Penetration: Asia Pacific , Latin America , and MEA offer high growth potential with rising healthcare investments.

, , and MEA offer high growth potential with rising healthcare investments. Collaborations & M&A: Partnerships with labs, pharma companies, and biotech firms to expand reach and accelerate innovation.

For decision-makers in healthcare, medtech, and investment, the liquid biopsy market represents a transformative inflection point in diagnostics and precision medicine. Early investments in scalable assay manufacturing, advanced sequencing infrastructure, AI-driven data analytics, and affordability strategies will be critical to securing market leadership. By enabling earlier disease detection, real-time treatment monitoring, and broader accessibility, liquid biopsy adoption will accelerate globally. Stakeholders who align on innovation, clinical validation, and cost-optimized delivery models will not only expand patient access but also strengthen long-term investor confidence and sustainable growth.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-biopsy-market-2009/checkout

Benefits of Purchasing Liquid Biopsy Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7.

: Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7. Analyst Support : Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report.

: Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report. Assured Quality : Focuses on perfection and quality of reports.

: Focuses on perfection and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Our Analysts in-depth insights are beyond comparison.

Regional Insights

Why Does North America Lead the Global Liquid Biopsy Market?

In 2024, North America accounted for 46.2% of the global revenue share, making it the leading region in the liquid biopsy market. Growth is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, and substantial investments in precision medicine and R&D. The U.S. leads the region with strong FDA support, reimbursement coverage, and leadership from key players such as Guardant Health, Illumina, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad. Ongoing advancements in NGS-based platforms, cfDNA analysis, and clinical trial collaborations are reinforcing North America's role as the global hub for liquid biopsy innovation and commercialization.

How Is Asia Pacific Emerging as a Key Growth Hub for Liquid Biopsy?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by a rising cancer burden, growing adoption of non-invasive diagnostics, and expanding healthcare investments. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are spearheading adoption, driven by government-backed initiatives to enhance cancer screening and precision medicine programs. Multinational companies and regional players are investing in localized assay manufacturing, training programs, and clinical validation studies to meet surging demand.

How Is Europe Driving Sustainable Growth in the Liquid Biopsy Market?

Europe is witnessing strong clinical adoption supported by CE Mark approvals, favorable healthcare frameworks, and early integration of liquid biopsy in oncology diagnostics. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are leading with high testing volumes and innovation in cfDNA and exosome analysis. The EU's focus on value-based healthcare, cancer prevention strategies, and personalized medicine initiatives is fueling sustainable demand. Increasing reimbursement support and broader use in outpatient diagnostic settings are further strengthening growth.

How Is Latin America Unlocking New Growth Opportunities in the Liquid Biopsy Market?

Latin America represented a modest but expanding share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2024, with Brazil leading adoption due to expanding oncology centers, government-backed healthcare initiatives, and growing awareness of early cancer detection. Argentina, Mexico, and Chile are also witnessing rising test adoption, supported by medical tourism, improved diagnostic infrastructure, and public-private partnerships. Collaborations between multinational diagnostic firms and local laboratories are opening new avenues for accessibility and affordability in the region.

What Role Does the Middle East & Africa Play in the Expansion of the Liquid Biopsy Market?

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is experiencing steady growth, driven by healthcare modernization efforts, government investments, and rising cancer incidence. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading adoption with national cancer screening programs and increasing investment in precision diagnostics. South Africa is also emerging as a regional hub for advanced oncology testing. However, limited reimbursement policies, high testing costs, and infrastructure constraints remain barriers. International collaborations, expansion of diagnostic labs, and training programs are expected to accelerate adoption across MEA in the next decade.

Segmental Insights

By Product & Services

Which Product & Services Segment Dominated the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?

Assay Kits led the market in 2024, accounting for 52.5% of the global share. Their dominance is driven by their essential role in enabling accurate detection and analysis of cancer biomarkers from minimal blood samples. Assay kits are widely adopted in oncology diagnostics, offering reproducibility, sensitivity, and compatibility with NGS and PCR platforms. Services are also gaining momentum as hospitals and labs increasingly outsource biomarker analysis, while demand for advanced instruments continues to grow with the expansion of molecular diagnostics infrastructure.

By Circulating Biomarkers

Which Circulating Biomarker Segment Led the Market in 2024?

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) dominated in 2024, capturing 46.5% of the global market share. Its wide clinical use in early cancer detection, therapy monitoring, and recurrence analysis has positioned cfDNA as the most critical biomarker. Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) also plays a significant role, especially in guiding personalized treatment decisions and detecting minimal residual disease. Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are emerging as complementary biomarkers, expanding the scope of liquid biopsy beyond oncology to prenatal testing and organ transplant monitoring.

By Clinical Applications

Which Clinical Application Drove the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?

Treatment Monitoring and Therapy Selection were among the fastest-growing applications, but Early Cancer Screening remained the cornerstone, accounting for the largest testing volumes. The ability to detect cancers at an early stage with a simple blood test has accelerated adoption across healthcare systems. Recurrence Monitoring is also gaining traction as oncologists increasingly use liquid biopsy to track treatment response and relapse risk in real-time.

By Technology

Which Technology Dominated the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?

Multi-Gene Parallel Analysis using NGS led the market in 2024 with 76.2% share, owing to its unmatched ability to simultaneously analyze multiple genetic mutations with high sensitivity and accuracy. This approach is widely preferred for comprehensive cancer profiling, therapy selection, and longitudinal monitoring. Single-Gene Analysis using PCR microarrays remains important for cost-sensitive markets and specific mutation detection but is gradually losing share to NGS as costs decline and scalability improves.

By Application

Which Application Segment Dominated the Liquid Biopsy Market in 2024?

Cancer Applications dominated the market with a massive 85.1% share, reflecting their critical role in oncology diagnostics and management. Among cancers, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers accounted for the largest testing volumes due to their high global prevalence and strong clinical validation of liquid biopsy tests. Non-cancer applications—including Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), organ transplantation, and infectious disease testing—are emerging rapidly and are expected to expand their market presence in the next decade.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast Report (2025-2035).

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product & Services

Assay Kits (52.5%)

Instruments

Services

By Circulating Biomarkers

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) (46.5%)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVS)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

By Clinical Applications

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

By Technology

Multi-Gene Parallel Analysis using NGS (76.2%)

Single-Gene Analysis using PCR Microarrays

By Application

Cancer Applications (85.1%) Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Melanoma Other Cancers

Non-Cancer Applications Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Organ Transplantations Infectious Disease Testing



By Sample Type

Blood (68.1%)

Other Sample Types

By End User

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals & Physician Laboratories (43.1%)

Academic & Research Centers

Other End Users

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Nordic Countries



Benelux Union



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



South-East Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-biopsy-market-2009/checkout

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region is projected to achieve the fastest and highest growth in the Liquid Biopsy Market over the next decade?

Who are the leading five players in the Liquid Biopsy Market, and what are their strengths and weaknesses in terms of assay portfolio, platform technology (NGS/PCR), bioinformatics, and global commercial footprint?

What breakthrough innovations — such as ultra-sensitive cfDNA/ctDNA assays, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests, exosome-based diagnostics, point-of-care liquid biopsy devices, and AI-driven bioinformatics — are expected to shape the market in the next six years?

Which circulating biomarkers (cfDNA, ctDNA, CTCs, EVs, microRNA) and detection technologies (NGS, PCR, digital PCR, microarrays) are likely to dominate market share, and what clinical evidence is accelerating their adoption?

Which clinical applications — such as early cancer screening, therapy selection/companion diagnostics, treatment monitoring, and recurrence surveillance — will drive the largest volume and revenue, and what factors are accelerating their uptake?

What are the primary growth drivers, potential barriers, and critical challenges influencing the liquid biopsy industry (e.g., analytical sensitivity, clinical validation, reimbursement, regulatory acceptance)?

What is the anticipated market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the Liquid Biopsy Market during the forecast period, and how do subsegments (biomarker type, technology, application, end user) vary in growth?

Gain instant access to our exclusive, data-driven dashboard designed for healthcare industry decision-makers, strategists, and market leaders. The platform delivers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise breakdowns, regional market performance, competitive landscape mapping, company profiles, annual updates, and more. From market sizing to trend analysis and competitive intelligence, this powerful tool serves as a comprehensive solution for informed business decisions.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-biopsy-market-2009

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on [email protected] +1 (212) 951-1369. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Bioadhesives Market : The global Bioadhesives Market is valued at USD 9.21 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.98 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.61% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Bioadhesives Market is valued at USD 9.21 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.98 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.61% between 2025 and 2035. Synthetic Biology Market : The global Synthetic Biology Market is valued at USD 16.94 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 167.98 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23.20% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Synthetic Biology Market is valued at USD 16.94 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 167.98 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23.20% between 2025 and 2035. Gene Synthesis Market : The global Gene Synthesis Market is valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 13.64 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.45% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Gene Synthesis Market is valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 13.64 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.45% between 2025 and 2035. Consumer Genomics Market : The global Consumer Genomics Market is valued at USD 5.97 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 70.7 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 25.20% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Consumer Genomics Market is valued at USD 5.97 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 70.7 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 25.20% between 2025 and 2035. Membrane Chromatography Market : The global Membrane Chromatography Market is valued at USD 322.95 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1832.1 Million by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.10% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Membrane Chromatography Market is valued at USD 322.95 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1832.1 Million by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.10% between 2025 and 2035. Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market : The global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market is valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 15.72 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 26.36% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market is valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 15.72 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 26.36% between 2025 and 2035. Optogenetics Market : The global Optogenetics Market is valued at USD 50.73 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 213.11 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.95% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Optogenetics Market is valued at USD 50.73 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 213.11 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.95% between 2025 and 2035. Digital Therapeutics Market : The global Digital Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 7.95 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 75.71 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22.75% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Digital Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 7.95 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 75.71 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22.75% between 2025 and 2035. Epigenetics Market : The global Epigenetics Market is valued at USD 2.56 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 9.11 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.24% between 2025 and 2035.

: The global Epigenetics Market is valued at USD 2.56 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 9.11 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.24% between 2025 and 2035. Allergy Diagnostics Market: The global Allergy Diagnostics Market is valued at USD 5.99 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 13.48 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.66% between 2025 and 2035.

About Us

Vantage Market Research is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and leading biopharma firms, delivering high-quality market research reports and actionable intelligence across healthcare, biotechnology, and advanced cell therapies. Our globally recognized insights empower stakeholders to make informed decisions, anticipate trends, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Priya M

Head of Growth & Strategic Partnerships

224 W 35th St Ste 500, New York, NY 10001,

United States Tel: +1 (212) 951-1369

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

Website:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758208/Vantage_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vantage Market Research