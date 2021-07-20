Liquid Biopsy Market To Reach USD 6,804.9 Million By 2028 AT A CAGR Of 20.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Biopsy Market by Product & Service (Kits & Reagents, Platforms & Instruments, and Services), Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells, Extracellular Vesicles, Circulating Tumor DNA [ctDNA], and Other Biomarkers), Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Other Cancers), and End User (Hospitals & Laboratories and Government & Academic Research Centers). It is published in Valuates Reports under Medical Facilities & Services Category.

The global Liquid Biopsy Market size accounted for USD 1,204.2 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 6,804.9 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028.

View Full Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Auto-1L160/liquid-biopsy

Major factors driving the growth of the liquid biopsy market are:

Advancements such as next-generation sequencing for advanced cancer patients in liquid biopsies are expected to drive the market.

An increase in the number of cancer patients and a rise in patient preference for minimally invasive therapies is fuelling the liquid biopsy market.

Furthermore, an increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries, such as India and China , and the use of liquid biopsy tests to treat rare cancers are expected to present ample opportunities for market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET

An increase in the number of cancer patients is driving the liquid biopsy market. A liquid biopsy could aid in the detection of cancer at an early stage. It can also be used to aid in treatment planning, as well as to determine how well treatment is working and whether cancer has returned. The ability to take many blood samples over time may also aid doctors in determining what molecular alterations are occurring in a tumor.

Furthermore, an increase in preference for minimally invasive therapies is also fuelling the growth of the liquid biopsy market size. A liquid biopsy is a simple and non-invasive technology that allows scientists to track all genetic and epigenetic changes in solid tumors using a simple blood sample. As a result, all molecular parameters of thyroid cancers can be considered for liquid biopsy.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-1L160/Liquid_Biopsy_Market

LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product & service, due to the need for reagents to perform liquid biopsy tests and their applicability, the kits & reagent segment produced the most revenue in 2020.

Based on end-user, the liquid biopsy market share is projected to be dominated by the hospital and laboratory segment. This is due to the widespread use of liquid biopsy testing for cancer diagnosis in hospital settings.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2020. The expansion of the North American liquid biopsy market is fueled by factors such as a high cancer prevalence rate, widespread use of novel liquid biopsy tests, the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure. However, due to rising disposable income, increased government initiatives to upgrade healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest CAGR during the projection period.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-1L160/Liquid_Biopsy_Market

Key Market Segments

By Product & Service

Kits & Reagents

Platforms & Instruments

Services

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Extracellular Vesicles

Circulating Tumor DNA [ctDNA]

Other Biomarkers

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Other Cancers

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Key Companies:

Bio Rad Laboratories

Biocept

GUARDANT HEALTH, INC

Illumina Inc

F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MDxHealth SA,

QIAGEN N V

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Auto-1L160/Liquid_Biopsy_Market

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Auto-1L160/Liquid_Biopsy_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-1L160&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-1L160&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market was valued at USD 87,641 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 357,051 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2027.

- Global Liquid Biopsy IVD Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product-Type: Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA, Extracellular Vesicles, Others, Application: Blood Sample Based, Urine Sample Based, Other Bio Fluids Based.

- Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product-Type: Plastic, Glass, Application: IVD, Research Use.

- Global Cancer Biopsy Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Potter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Cancer Biopsy, Product-Type: Tissue Biopsies, Liquid Biopsies, Others, Application: Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancers, Lung Cancers, Prostate Cancers, Skin Cancers, Blood Cancers, Kidney Cancers, Others.

- The global biopsy devices market size was valued at USD 2,728 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,310 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

- Global Lung Biopsy Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Liver Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Needle Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global EUS-Guided Fine Needle Biopsy Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Breath Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Cervical Biopsy Equipment Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Disposable Skin Biopsy Punches Market Research Report 2021

- Global MRI Safe Biopsy Needle Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Steerable FNA Biopsy Needles Sales Market Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports On Liquid Biopsy

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports