Liquid Biopsy Market Worth $ 5027.46 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 23.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Overview

The growth of the global liquid biopsy market is being driven by rapid enhancements in NSG technology. The liquid biopsy will take a prominent position for cancer-related probe and investigation. The liquid biopsy is rapidly substituting conventional tumor biopsies. These are developed out of the need to acquire the most amount of molecular information about cancer. This cancer information is obtained with the least amount of surgical invasion. Furthermore, the clinical trials for the development of these tests have given positive results and have led to larger scaled clinical trials demonstrating efficacy. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cancer, the increasing preference towards noninvasive procedures are some of the key drivers that are propelling the growth of the global liquid biopsy market.

However, some restraints are expected to limit the growth of the global liquid biopsy market. The issues related to low sensitivity and specificity are expected to hamper the growth of the global liquid biopsy market. Also, the unclear regulatory and reimbursement scenario will create setbacks for the growth of the global liquid biopsy market. Some of the major companies include Biocept, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics, Janssen Diagnostics, LLC, Trovagene Inc., Guardant Health Inc., GRAIL, and MDX Health SA.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Liquid Biopsy Market on the basis of Product and Service, Circulating Biomarker, Clinical Application, End-User, Application, and geography.

Liquid Biopsy Market by Application

Cancer Applications



Lung Cancer





Breast Cancer





Colorectal Cancer





Prostate Cancer





Melanoma Cancer



Non-Cancer Application

Liquid Biopsy Market by Clinical Application

Early Cancer Screening



Therapy Selection



Treatment Monitoring



Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

Liquid Biopsy Market by Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)



Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)



Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)



Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Liquid Biopsy Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

