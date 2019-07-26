Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2023

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Liquid Biopsy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Liquid biopsies are a set of minimally invasive diagnostic methods that analyze tumor-derived materials that can be found circulating in biological fluids, to provide information for the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer.

This report, The World Liquid Biopsy Market contains up-to-date information and useful data points for business planning:

Research vs. Clinical Liquid Biopsy

The Market for Liquid Biopsy by Region

The Market for Liquid Biopsy Market by Type of Analyte

The Market for CTC-based Liquid Biopsy

The Market for ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy

The Market for EV and Exosome-based Liquid Biopsy

The Market for Multi-Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy

The Market for Other Liquid Biopsy

Liquid Biopsy Market by Type of Cancer (Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Ovarian, Prostate, Pan-Cancer, Other Cancer)

Selected ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Selected Market-Available CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests, 2019

Selected Liquid Biopsy Tests That Assess Multiple Analytes, 2019

While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain the current standards of care in the diagnosis of solid tumors, they have risks and limitations and limitations, some of which can be overcome by the use of liquid biopsy in clinical oncology, as an alternative or complementary technique to the current standards of care.

Liquid biopsy testing has many potential applications in aspects of clinical oncology, including:

Early detection and diagnosis / screening

Alternative testing method when tissue biopsy is difficult/impossible, or when the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown

Therapy personalization and monitoring - by molecular characterization of a patient's disease, clinicians can select the optimal course of therapy and monitor efficacy over time, as well as quickly react to adjust therapy should treatment resistance arise

Disease monitoring - to observe disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease, and early detection of recurrence

Prognosis of disease

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Executive Summary

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Industry Structure

Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter Two: Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Introduction

Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Chapter Three: Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Liquid Biopsy

Introduction

Advantages and Limitations of ctDNA in Liquid Biopsy

Current ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Biocartis

Biocept

Biodesix

CellMax Life

Circulogene

Diacarta

Epigenomics

Foundation Medicine

Guardant Health

Inivata

LungLife AI

Myriad Genetics

NeoGenomics

OncoDNA

Personal Genomic Diagnostics

QIAGEN

Resolution Biosciences

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex-Inostics

ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Exact Sciences

Freenome

GRAIL

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Tempus

Chapter Four: Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Liquid Biopsy

Introduction

Challenges in the Development of CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests

CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Biocept

CellMax Life

Epic Sciences

GILUPI

LungLife AI

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

QIAGEN

CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

ANGLE

Epic Sciences

Liquid Biotech USA

Chapter Five: Extracellular Vesicles and Other Liquid Biopsy

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Extracellular Vesicles / Other Analytes

Biodexis

Exosome Diagnostics

Hologic

MDxHealth

Vermillion

Extracellular Vesicle/Other Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Circulogene

OncoCyte

QIAGEN

Resolution Biosciences

VolitionRx

Chapter Six: Multi-Analyte Liquid Biopsy Tests

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Multiple Analytes

Biocept

Biodesix

Foundation Medicine

LungLife AI

NeoGenomics

OncoDNA

Multiple Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Exact Sciences

Freenome

GRAIL

LungLife AI

Chapter Seven: Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only

Introduction

Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only

Agena Bioscience

ANGLE

DiaCarta

Exosome Diagnostics

Guardant Health

Natera

QIAGEN

Chapter Eight: Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis

Introduction

Tiers of Competition

Competitive Factors

Significant Market Trends

Personalized Medicine

Increasing Global Life Expectancy

New Liquid Biopsy Products

Increasing Accessibility of Genetic Testing

Regulatory Hurdles

Third-Party Payor Coverage

Demonstrated Clinical Utility

Incidence Rates of Specific Cancers

Competitors No Longer in the Liquid Biopsy Market

Chapter Nine: Liquid Biopsy Market

Market Overview

Market Forecast

Chapter Ten: Market by Analyte

Circulating Tumor DNA

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Circulating Tumor Cells

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Extracellular Vesicles and Other Analytes

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Multiple Analytes

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Table 10-4: Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Multiple Analytes ($ millions), 2018-2023

Chapter Eleven: Market by Application

Therapy Guidance and Monitoring

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Diagnosis/Screening

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Disease Prognosis

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Market by Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Colorectal Cancer

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancers

Pan-Cancer Tests

Chapter Thirteen: Liquid Biopsy Company Profiles

Top Ten Companies in the Liquid Biopsy Market

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

ANGLE, plc

Biocartis Group NV

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix

CellMax Life

Circulogene

DiaCarta, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Freenome, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

GILUPI GmbH

GRAIL

Guardant Health, Inc.

Hologic

Inivata

Liquid Biotech USA

LungLife AI (formerly Cynvenio Biosystems)

MDxHealth

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Spa

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

OncoCyte Corporation

OncoDNA S.A.

Personal Genome Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Cell-free DNA Technologies

CTC Technologies

Exosome and miRNA Technologies

Resolution Biosciences

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex-Inostics, Inc.

Tempus

Vermillion, Inc.

VolitionRx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xjxk6





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

