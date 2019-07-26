Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2023
Liquid biopsies are a set of minimally invasive diagnostic methods that analyze tumor-derived materials that can be found circulating in biological fluids, to provide information for the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer.
This report, The World Liquid Biopsy Market contains up-to-date information and useful data points for business planning:
- Research vs. Clinical Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for Liquid Biopsy by Region
- The Market for Liquid Biopsy Market by Type of Analyte
- The Market for CTC-based Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for EV and Exosome-based Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for Multi-Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy
- The Market for Other Liquid Biopsy
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Type of Cancer (Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Ovarian, Prostate, Pan-Cancer, Other Cancer)
- Selected ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Selected Market-Available CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests, 2019
- Selected Liquid Biopsy Tests That Assess Multiple Analytes, 2019
While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain the current standards of care in the diagnosis of solid tumors, they have risks and limitations and limitations, some of which can be overcome by the use of liquid biopsy in clinical oncology, as an alternative or complementary technique to the current standards of care.
Liquid biopsy testing has many potential applications in aspects of clinical oncology, including:
- Early detection and diagnosis / screening
- Alternative testing method when tissue biopsy is difficult/impossible, or when the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown
- Therapy personalization and monitoring - by molecular characterization of a patient's disease, clinicians can select the optimal course of therapy and monitor efficacy over time, as well as quickly react to adjust therapy should treatment resistance arise
- Disease monitoring - to observe disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease, and early detection of recurrence
- Prognosis of disease
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy Technologies
- Industry Structure
- Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter Two: Liquid Biopsy Technologies
- Introduction
- Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies
Chapter Three: Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Liquid Biopsy
- Introduction
- Advantages and Limitations of ctDNA in Liquid Biopsy
- Current ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Biocartis
- Biocept
- Biodesix
- CellMax Life
- Circulogene
- Diacarta
- Epigenomics
- Foundation Medicine
- Guardant Health
- Inivata
- LungLife AI
- Myriad Genetics
- NeoGenomics
- OncoDNA
- Personal Genomic Diagnostics
- QIAGEN
- Resolution Biosciences
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sysmex-Inostics
- ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Exact Sciences
- Freenome
- GRAIL
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Tempus
Chapter Four: Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Liquid Biopsy
- Introduction
- Challenges in the Development of CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Biocept
- CellMax Life
- Epic Sciences
- GILUPI
- LungLife AI
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- QIAGEN
- CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- ANGLE
- Epic Sciences
- Liquid Biotech USA
Chapter Five: Extracellular Vesicles and Other Liquid Biopsy
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Extracellular Vesicles / Other Analytes
- Biodexis
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Hologic
- MDxHealth
- Vermillion
- Extracellular Vesicle/Other Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Circulogene
- OncoCyte
- QIAGEN
- Resolution Biosciences
- VolitionRx
Chapter Six: Multi-Analyte Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Multiple Analytes
- Biocept
- Biodesix
- Foundation Medicine
- LungLife AI
- NeoGenomics
- OncoDNA
- Multiple Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Exact Sciences
- Freenome
- GRAIL
- LungLife AI
Chapter Seven: Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only
- Introduction
- Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only
- Agena Bioscience
- ANGLE
- DiaCarta
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Guardant Health
- Natera
- QIAGEN
Chapter Eight: Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis
- Introduction
- Tiers of Competition
- Competitive Factors
- Significant Market Trends
- Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Global Life Expectancy
- New Liquid Biopsy Products
- Increasing Accessibility of Genetic Testing
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Third-Party Payor Coverage
- Demonstrated Clinical Utility
- Incidence Rates of Specific Cancers
- Competitors No Longer in the Liquid Biopsy Market
Chapter Nine: Liquid Biopsy Market
- Market Overview
- Market Forecast
Chapter Ten: Market by Analyte
- Circulating Tumor DNA
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Extracellular Vesicles and Other Analytes
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Multiple Analytes
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Table 10-4: Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Multiple Analytes ($ millions), 2018-2023
Chapter Eleven: Market by Application
- Therapy Guidance and Monitoring
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Diagnosis/Screening
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Disease Prognosis
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Market by Cancer Type
- Breast Cancer
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Colorectal Cancer
- Market Overview
- Revenue Forecast
- Lung Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Pan-Cancer Tests
Chapter Thirteen: Liquid Biopsy Company Profiles
- Top Ten Companies in the Liquid Biopsy Market
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- ANGLE, plc
- Biocartis Group NV
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix
- CellMax Life
- Circulogene
- DiaCarta, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Exact Sciences
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc.
- Freenome, Inc.
- Genomic Health, Inc.
- GILUPI GmbH
- GRAIL
- Guardant Health, Inc.
- Hologic
- Inivata
- Liquid Biotech USA
- LungLife AI (formerly Cynvenio Biosystems)
- MDxHealth
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Spa
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Natera, Inc.
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
- OncoCyte Corporation
- OncoDNA S.A.
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Cell-free DNA Technologies
- CTC Technologies
- Exosome and miRNA Technologies
- Resolution Biosciences
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sysmex-Inostics, Inc.
- Tempus
- Vermillion, Inc.
- VolitionRx
