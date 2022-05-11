Liquid Botanical Extracts Market Worth $5.25 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report titled, "Liquid Botanical Extracts Market by Source (Herbs, Spices, Fruits, Flowers, Roots), Application (Cosmetics, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Food), and Technology (Solvent Extraction, Cold Pressing, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage) - Global Forecast to 2029," the overall liquid botanical extracts market is expected to reach $5.25 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for liquid botanical extracts in cosmetic applications, growing demand for ready-to-use botanical extracts, increasing health and wellness trends with the consumption of natural health products, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of herbal products over synthetic products. However, the availability of substitute products is expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Usually, powdered botanical extracts must dissolve appropriately, while liquid botanical extracts are ready-to-use; thus, they provide convenience and ease of use for cosmetics and pharmaceutical formulators. Moreover, the inclusion of single or multiple liquid botanical extracts in a formulation makes it possible to produce a unique and innovative end-product that is further easy to market and drive sales.

Comparatively, natural liquid botanical extracts provide a superior alternative to synthetic ingredients to infuse pleasant, rich, and earthy colors into a product. Liquid botanical extracts contain specific bioactive compounds that can offer unique skin-enhancing benefits for streamlined cosmetics. For instance, extracts with reputed antioxidant properties are useful to incorporate in both anti-aging and sun care products. Moreover, the use of the quality assurance protocol of standardization guarantees the composition of the liquid extract in terms of its active constituents, which further makes it popular among cosmetics and pharmaceuticals formulators. Further, the ready-to-use liquid botanical extracts are cost-effective for commercial cosmetic purposes where the small quantities of botanical extracts are generally sufficient.

The liquid botanical extracts market is segmented on the basis of source, application, technology, and geography.

Based on the source, the flowers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this market is mainly due to the growing demand for flower liquid extracts in the skincare industry, the growing awareness about the benefits of flower liquid extracts, and the increasing sales of skincare products.

Based on application, in 2022, the cosmetics & personal care products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall liquid botanical extracts market owing to the increasing application of liquid botanical extracts in cosmetics & personal care products. Moreover, rapidly changing consumer trends and rising consumer expenditure on cosmetics & personal care products are expected to fuel the demand for liquid botanical extracts in the personal care industry. In cosmetics applications, using liquid botanical extracts is more convenient than powdered extracts, as they can be directly added to the formulations without being dissolved beforehand.

Based on technology, the supercritical CO2 extraction segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the overall liquid botanical extracts market during 2022-2029. Supercritical extraction using CO2 is considered organic compatible and widely used in manufacturing certified organic products. This is one of the major factors boosting the demand for supercritical CO2 extraction. Further, the environmentally friendly supercritical CO2 extraction process has been superior, including no solvent residues, no heavy metals, or other impurities typically found in other extracts, and a longer shelf-life from 2 to 5 years. All these factors further fuel the demand for the supercritical CO2 extraction process in the market.

Geographically, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall liquid botanical extracts market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consumption of products that include natural plant-derived extracts, huge availability of aromatic medicinal plants, increasing competition for natural resources, and government initiatives to promote technological advancements.

Key Players

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4-5 years. Some of the key players operating in the overall liquid botanical extracts market are Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Synthite Industries Ltd. (India), Martin Bauer Group (Germany), Kalsec, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Synergy Flavors, Inc. (U.S.), PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Bell Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.), Kuber Impex Ltd. (India), and Vidya Herbals Pvt. Ltd. (India), among others.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Liquid Botanical Extracts Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029)"

309 – Tables

54 – Figures

337 – Pages

Scope of the Report:

Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, by Source

Spices

Herbs

Fruits

Mangoes



Pomegranate



Grapes



Other Fruits

Flowers

Roots

Beetroots



Others

Tea Leaves

Other Sources

Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, by Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care Product

Skincare Products



Hair Care Products



Body Care Products



Decorative Cosmetics Products



Perfumery Products



Oral Care Products



Other Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages



Carbonated Soft Drinks





Flavored Dairy Products





Sport Drinks





Ice Tea





Other Non-alcoholic Beverages



Alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Bakery and Confectionery



Sauces and Dressings



Other Food Applications

Other Applications

Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, by Technology

Solvent Extraction

Cold Pressing

Steam Distillation

Supercritical CO 2 Extraction

Extraction Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction

Enfleurage

Other Technologies

Liquid Botanical Extracts Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Belgium



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia



Indonesia



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

