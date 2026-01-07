Liquid Canvas Unveils the World's First Open, TV-Agnostic Art Platform at CES**

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As major TV manufacturers race to announce native, brand-locked art modes for their newest screens, Liquid Canvas today announced a fundamentally different vision for the future of TV art: the world's first fully open, platform-agnostic TV art system designed to work seamlessly across all major smart TV ecosystems.

Liquid Canvas transforms any TV into a living canvas—regardless of brand—allowing consumers to stream curated premium art, upload and share personal photos and videos, and display NFTs through one device and one subscription, across all six major TV operating systems worldwide.

While native TV art offerings from leading manufacturers are confined to proprietary hardware ecosystems, Liquid Canvas breaks down those walls. Consumers are no longer forced to repurchase content, abandon personal media, or start over when switching TV brands. With Liquid Canvas, art collections, family memories, and digital assets move effortlessly from screen to screen—at home or remotely, across cities or continents.

For the first time, users can also remotely connect to and share content with the TVs of family and friends, turning televisions into shared digital spaces for art, memories, and meaningful moments. A single Liquid Canvas account can manage multiple TVs from different manufacturers—something no native TV art solution can offer.

Liquid Canvas also brings continuous freshness and depth to the TV art experience through its partner content program, which delivers professionally curated art while creating a powerful new monetization channel for independent artists. This artist-first model ensures a constantly evolving catalog while supporting creators globally—democratizing access to art for both viewers and artists alike.

At its core, Liquid Canvas redefines what a television can be. It elevates TVs from passive black screens into dynamic design elements that enhance interior spaces, express identity, and unlock far greater value from devices consumers already own.

As the TV industry leans further into closed ecosystems, Liquid Canvas stands alone as the open alternative—future-proof, brand-independent, and built for how people actually live, share, and upgrade technology.

The revolution in TV art is here.

Turn your TV into a Liquid Canvas.

