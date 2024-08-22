Liquid Core® announces EDGE™ Functional Gum lineup; More Sustainable Packaging Emulates Slim Energy Drink Cans

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Core Gum Company (Liquid Core®) this week introduced the newest brand configuration in the nearly 20-year history of the functional chewing gum manufacturer. Known as EDGE™, this latest addition to the Liquid Core® family of brands aggregates everything the company has developed into a new direction that better aligns with the superior Liquid Core® Brand functional ingredient delivery system.

The new EDGE™ packaging format was developed using sustainable cardboard tubes that are similar in size to the iconic "slim can" energy drinks, the pieces inside individually flow-wrapped for stability, freshness & portability, adding value to every piece. "Red Bull started the revolution of the functional beverage sector with their slim-can design which became synonymous with energy drinks in the mind of the consumer," said Founder and CEO Troy Widgery. "Nearly 20 years ago we set out on this functional gum journey and now that the market & consumer are finally ready, we couldn't think of a better way to launch EDGE™ than to package it in a format that is familiar to the energy consumer," stated Widgery, a veteran of the energy drink business.

The new closable slim-can format fits perfectly in a gym bag, backpack, or jacket and provides superior branding and more space for consumer education compared to a small pack of gum. The unique container protects and enhances the value of every piece of gum. "We decided to take the same approach with our packaging that we've been taking with our Liquid Core® delivery system. It needed to be unique and a category game changer," said Widgery. Liquid Core® designed the slim-can tube to stand out and break away from the gum and candy aisle into the spaces where the energy and health-minded consumers are shopping. The company created unique POS countertop display racks for EDGE™.

Non-liquid center functional gums have proliferated in recent years, but they do not approach the efficacy of the Liquid Core® system, or the unique Flavor Wave™ resulting from the release of the liquid center of EDGE™ brands. Thanks to the Liquid Core® delivery advantage, EDGE™ gums are more effective and deliver faster than other functional gums, functional beverages, gummies, mints or pills. Liquid Core® only uses natural, non-encapsulated caffeine in its performance and energy brands in order to be more efficient than other energy gums.

The Initial lineup consists of four EDGE™ Performance formulations, all packaged using the EDGE™ Tubes: EDGE™ Extreme, EDGE™ Java, and EDGE™ Energy in three flavors. There are also three EDGE™ Wellness formulations – EDGE™ Pro containing Probiotics; EDGE™ Health with a vitamin and immunity formulation; and EDGE™ Lean with its thermogenic formula.

About: Liquid Core® Gum Company manufactures liquid center functional Performance, Health and Wellness chewing gums at its factory in Denver, Colorado USA. The company is also developing a European factory and distribution center in Portugal as Liquid Core® Portugal, Unipessoal LDA, to service its rapidly expanding European network. For more information visit LiquidCoreGum.com.

Contact:

Liquid Core Gum Company

***@liquidcoregum.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13034816

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Liquid Core Gum Company