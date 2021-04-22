Liquid Core® Gum Company Introduces Life's Gum®, Formulated to Help Reduce Brain Fog and Get People Back to Living Their Lives

DENVER, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Core® Gum Company ("Liquid Core®") released Life's Gum® today. During 2020 the Liquid Core® Team became obsessed with living healthier and smarter. They made many changes to live and work as carefully as possible, sought knowledge and advice from physicians, and researched numerous medical and academic studies. Among the ways to support the immune system, a pattern emerged suggesting Vitamins D3, B-6, C and Zinc could be beneficial for a healthier life. These core elements, plus BerryDefense® (a proprietary Elderberry, Black Currant and Aronia blend) and LifeinU™ Probiotics, form the unique Life's Gum® liquid center that starts releasing functional ingredients fast – on the first chew.



Life's Gum® is part of the Liquid Core®/SYNAPSE® Wellness & Immunity Line; The Liquid Core® Energy Line includes Apollo Energy Gum®, Golf Gum®, FLY GUM® and OverClocked®. All Liquid Core® brands are designed to offer a more efficient and complete delivery than conventional pressed gum and standard oral formats. "We realized that wellness and immunity were going to be more important than ever, and that we had a better functional delivery system than tablets, gel caps or beverages," said Troy Widgery, Founder & CEO of Liquid Core®. "This became our defining cause, a change to our mission, and the spark that led us to quickly develop Life's Gum®."



The immune support and cognitive benefits from chewing Life's Gum® may help people with mild anxiety and frustrating "Brain Fog." Even people who have avoided contracting the COVID-19 virus describe being forgetful or having difficulty focusing. While the cause of these symptoms is being studied, the research on the cognitive benefits of chewing gum is well-documented and includes enhanced memory recall, reduced stress and improved concentration. "The past year has been exhausting to people worldwide, in so many ways. With an arsenal of immunity support, plus remarkable cognitive benefits for the duration of your chew, Life's Gum® may help people return to some semblance of their pre-COVID life," said Scott Schaible, COO of Liquid Core®. "The science was hiding in plain sight – some of the chewing studies go back decades. When Tiger Woods won the Masters in 2019 while chewing gum, the cognitive benefits became a mainstream topic," he continued.



Liquid Core® selected BerryDefense®, a blend of Elderberry and other clinically validated berry ingredients, which in addition to immunity support gives Life's Gum® added Cardiovascular and Vision benefits. The smooth berry flavor, which transitions over time, is a first for Liquid Core®. The challenges of 2020 caused the Company to re-imagine how it could best utilize its unique liquid center delivery system. Each piece of Life's Gum® contains the following Daily Values: Vitamin C, 50%; Zinc, 50%; B-6, 300%; D3, 700%. "Life's Gum® is our most advanced formula to date," said Troy Widgery. "Meaning it is likely the most advanced functional chewing gum in the world."



The water-soluble active ingredients in Life's Gum® – not including the Probiotics – can be absorbed sublingually for quick delivery. Traditional pills and beverages take longer to arrive in the bloodstream because they undergo first pass metabolism, where much of the original dose is lost as it passes through the gastrointestinal tract and the liver. The LifeinU™ Probiotics follow the traditional path, delivering its benefits to the GI tract to nurture a healthy and diverse gut biome. "I like to think of Life's Gum® as the Swiss Army Knife of functional chewing gum," Scott Schaible stated. "Between the levels of wellness ingredients and the cognitive benefits, there is nothing else in the gum aisle that compares."



About: Liquid Core® Gum Company was born out of Troy and the Team's prior success with GO FAST! Energy Drink™. Troy's background in extreme sports guided the passion to build GO FAST!™ into a brand that had global reach in its day, but he wanted to create a healthier and more efficient energy product. Beginning with Apollo Energy Gum® and other specialty brands that followed, all Liquid Core® varieties are made in Denver, Colorado USA. Sugar-free, vegan and gluten-free are the foundation of every Liquid Core® brand. As with all Liquid Core® gum, Life's Gum® contains more xylitol than any other gum in the world. The Life's Gum® tagline is Possibly, the World's Most Perfect Gum™. For more information visit LifesGum.com. Visit Artemis International for more about BerryDefense®. Visit Gnosis by Lesaffre for more about LifeinU™ Probiotics.



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12866823



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Liquid Core Gum Co.

Related Links

http://www.LifesGum.com

