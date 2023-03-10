Liquid Core® POWERBALL™ and IGNITE™ Inspired by the Liquid Core® Innovation Lab in Nazaré, Portugal

100-Foot Waves serve as Epic Inspiration for the Next Generation Functional Brands

DENVER, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Core® Gum Company announced the release of two new products which were inspired by its Innovation Lab in Portugal. Located on the famed Nazaré coastline, and with a clear line of site to the iconic landmark that overlooks the legendary surf break, the Liquid Core® Innovation Lab is the precursor to developing a new factory in Portugal. Liquid Core® POWERBALL™ is a new performance chew with a functional liquid center that will be the first non-gum offering from the company. Liquid Core® POWERBALL™ combines the best features of Hi-Chew™, Starburst™, Razzles™ and Liquid Core® Gum for a unique chewing experience to deliver functional ingredients that will change the world for the better. Featuring compostable packaging and fully edible chews, a Leave Nothing Behind philosophy is engrained in every aspect of the brand.



Also new is Liquid Core® IGNITE™ Gum, offering Cinnamon lovers what they have been asking for. Beyond the flavor, Liquid Core® IGNITE™ pieces are approximately 35% smaller size than the current Liquid Core® brands. Liquid Core® IGNITE™ is part of the Energy collection and contains approximately 40 mg of natural caffeine in the liquid center, which releases fast on the first several chews and as with other Liquid Core® gums offers improved bioavailability compared with traditional pressed, solid or chiclet-style gums.



"These new formats represent monumental changes and progress here at Liquid Core," said Founder & CEO Troy Widgery. "Both Liquid Core POWERBALL and IGNITE were inspired in part by a goal of sustainability. Liquid Core POWERBALL can take longer than two minutes to chew out for most people – longer than any chewable we know of – delivering an exceptional flavor experience and a more sustainable package," he stated.



"With its much smaller size compared to our original Liquid Core® brand gums, Liquid Core® IGNITE reduces gum waste significantly," Widgery continued. The company has been focused on R&D of the liquid center for more than 15 years, ever since Widgery was told by a gum expert that a sugar-free, xylitol rich liquid center gum was a chemical and physical impossibility. As the developer of multiple patented products, and the inspiration behind the Go Fast! Games, Jetpacks, The Human Slingshot in Dubai and the world's first jet powered flying motorcycle, 'Impossible' is not in the Liquid Core® Team's DNA.



LiquidCore.Store will soon be accepting pre-orders for Liquid Core® IGNITE™ and Liquid Core® POWERBALL™. Every Liquid Core® gum – and now Liquid Core® chewable – provides a cognitive brain-boost from chewing, including enhanced memory recall and improved concentration. The company cites numerous NIH and other studies, and additional information is available upon request. Recent market studies show the functional gum market accelerating at a CAGR of 4% over the next three years, with incremental growth estimated at more than $2B.



About: Liquid Core® Gum Company manufactures liquid center functional Performance, Health & Wellness chewing gums and chewables at its factory in Denver, Colorado USA. The company is also developing a European factory and distribution center in Portugal as Liquid Core Portugal, Unipessoal LDA, to service its rapidly expanding European network. Liquid Core® POWERBALL™ was created exclusively for XChew LLC. For more information visit LiquidCore.store.



