Liquid Crystal (LC) Antenna Market worth $12.3 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LC Antenna Market is expected to reach USD 12.3 million by 2028 from USD 9.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the market growth of the LC antenna market include rising application in automotive sector and growing use of LC antennas in satellite applications. Additionally, the increasing deployment of LC antennas in IoT networks provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Liquid Crystal (LC) Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 9.1 million Estimated Value by 2028 $ 12.3 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Performance constraints of LC antennas Key Market Opportunities Growing popularity of LC antennas in aerospace applications Key Market Drivers Growing utilization of LC antennas in 5G communications



Electronically steered phased array antenna is expected to account for the largest market size of the LC antenna industry during the forecast period.

Electronically steered phased array antennas can orient the main beam in a specific direction without physically moving the antenna structure. This enables swift and accurate tracking of targets or communication with multiple devices without requiring adjustments to the antenna's physical position. Moreover, these antennas are adaptable and can modify their beamforming attributes. Therefore, the increasing need for accuracy in the beam steering function without any change in the antenna's physical position drives the market growth of electronically steered phased array antenna.

The report profiles key players in LC antenna companies such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Kymeta Corporation (US), ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L. (Germany), and Spatialite Antenna Systems (Latvia).

