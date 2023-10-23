Liquid Crystal (LC) Antenna Market worth $12.3 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LC Antenna Market is expected to reach USD 12.3 million by 2028 from USD 9.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the market growth of the LC antenna market include rising application in automotive sector and growing use of LC antennas in satellite applications. Additionally, the increasing deployment of LC antennas in IoT networks provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Liquid Crystal (LC) Antenna Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$ 9.1 million

Estimated Value by 2028

$ 12.3 million

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market Size Available for

2019–2028

Forecast Period

2023–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Performance constraints of LC antennas

Key Market Opportunities

Growing popularity of LC antennas in aerospace applications

Key Market Drivers

Growing utilization of LC antennas in 5G communications


Electronically steered phased array antenna is expected to account for the largest market size of the LC antenna industry during the forecast period.

Electronically steered phased array antennas can orient the main beam in a specific direction without physically moving the antenna structure. This enables swift and accurate tracking of targets or communication with multiple devices without requiring adjustments to the antenna's physical position. Moreover, these antennas are adaptable and can modify their beamforming attributes. Therefore, the increasing need for accuracy in the beam steering function without any change in the antenna's physical position drives the market growth of electronically steered phased array antenna.

The report profiles key players in LC antenna companies such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Kymeta Corporation (US), ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L. (Germany), and Spatialite Antenna Systems (Latvia).

