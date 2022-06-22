Liquid Detergent Market Size to Grow by USD 11.43 Billion | 37% growth to originate from North America | Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Liquid Detergent Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The liquid detergent market will witness a potential growth difference of USD 11.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. The report is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.96% during the projected period. The new product launches coupled with the growing demand for organic and environment-friendly liquid detergent will propel the market's growth in the forthcoming years. However, higher costs of liquid detergents compared to conventional washing solutions emerge as a prominent factor likely to hinder the market growth.
Liquid Detergent Market: Product Landscape
- Liquid Laundry Detergent: The laundry detergent segment is a liquid cleansing agent that differs from soap or powder detergent but can emulsify oils and hold dirt in suspension. It is used for washing clothes. This demand for liquid laundry detergent stems from its increased adoption. The segment will hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period.
- Liquid Dishwashing Detergent
Liquid Detergent Market: Geographic Landscape
- North America: 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US, Germany, Canada, China, and France are the key markets for global liquid detergent market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in countries will propel the global liquid detergent market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Liquid Detergent Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
- Offline
- Online
Companies Covered with their product offerings:
- Amway Corp: The company offers liquid detergent products such as SA8 Liquid Concentrated Laundry Detergent and Home SA8 Delicate Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as OxiClean Liquid Laundry Detergent Sparkling Fresh Scent and OxiClean Liquid Laundry Detergent Refreshing Lavender and Lily Scent.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Palmolive Professional Dishwashing Liquid, Ajax Lemon Dish Liquid, and Ajax Orange Triple Action Dish Liquid.
- Fena (P) Ltd.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Nip Active Dishwash Gel.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Ezee Winter Wear, Ezee 2-in-1 Liquid Detergent, and Ezee Silk and Chiffon.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: The company offers liquid detergent products such as all free clear pure detergent, all free clear clean care liquid detergent, and all free clear odor relief liquid detergent.
- Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Ujala Crisp and Shine.
- Kao Corp.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as Attack Zero, Attack Zero Low Suds, and Attack Ultra Power.
- LG Household & Health Care Ltd.: The company offers liquid detergent product brands such as Babience.
- Lion Corp.: The company offers liquid detergent products such as TOP SUPER NANOX and TOP Clear Liquid.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Liquid Detergent Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 11.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.90
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amway Corp ., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Fena (P) Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Kao Corp., LG Household & Health Care Ltd., and Lion Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Liquid laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Liquid laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Liquid laundry detergent - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Liquid dishwashing detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Liquid dishwashing detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Liquid dishwashing detergent - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Geography
- 8.9 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.10 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amway Corp .
- Exhibit 50: Amway Corp . - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Amway Corp . - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Amway Corp . – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Amway Corp . - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Amway Corp . - Segment focus
- 11.4 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Exhibit 60: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fena (P) Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Fena (P) Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Fena (P) Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Fena (P) Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 71: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 11.9 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 79: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Kao Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 LG Household & Health Care Ltd.
- Exhibit 84: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 87: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: LG Household & Health Care Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Lion Corp.
- Exhibit 89: Lion Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Lion Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Lion Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Lion Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Lion Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
