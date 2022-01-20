Liquid Detergent Market to Reach $40.48Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Liquid Detergent Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Application (Laundry and Dishwashing), Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channels, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Departmental & Convenience Stores, and Independent Grocery Stores), and End User (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025." According to the report, the global liquid detergent industry was estimated at $27.40 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to hit $40.48 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in consumer preference toward liquid detergent, increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers, and high-end product innovationsdrive the global liquid detergent market. On the other hand, high price of liquid detergent and availability of counterfeit products impede the growth to some extent. However, improvements in packaging solutions and growing consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyle are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5199

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to disrupted production activities and distorted supply chain across the world, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, which impacted the global liquid detergent market negatively.

However, growing awareness about hygiene, cleanliness, and sterility gave way to increasing demand for liquid detergent, thereby providing the market a mixed impact altogether.

The conventional segment held the major share in 2017-

By nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, holding more than 90% of the global liquid detergent market. The organic segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period, due to high inclination toward products made with natural ingredients among health-conscious consumers.

The laundry segment to retain the lion's share-

By application, the laundry segment garnered the highest share, generating nearly three-fourths of the global liquid detergent market. This is attributed to high penetration of washing machines in the developed countries. On the other hand, the dish-washing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period, due to increase in penetration of dishwashers and introduction of liquid detergents with exotic fragrances.

North America to dominate by 2025-

By geography, North America generated the highest share in 2017, contributing to around two-fifths of the global liquid detergentmarket. This is owing to growing demand for washing machines and dishwashers in the region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5199

Key market players-

Henkel Company KGaA

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Godrej Consumer Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

The Clorox Company

Unilever Plc.

Amway Corporation

Church & Dwight

Colgate-Palmolive

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research