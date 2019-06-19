Liquid Detergent Market to Reach a Market Size of $39.8 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Liquid Detergent Market, published by KBV research, The Global Liquid Detergent Market size is expected to reach $39.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Liquid detergents are a complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. These detergents help in the washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Liquid detergent, with extensive use of fragrance and conditioners, is attracting a number of consumers. The liquid detergent market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future along with a surge in urbanization and a significant increase in penetration of washing machines.

The North America market dominated the Global Organic Liquid Detergent Market in 2018, would grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2025. However, Europe market is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2025. The Asia-Pacific liquid detergent market is anticipated to witness strong growth in the near future, owing to increase in household income, rapid urbanization, rise in middle-class population, easy access to goods through the development of retail channels, and a surge in penetration of washing machines.

The Online Sales Channels market witnesses promising growth in Global Liquid Detergent Market, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The online sales channels segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of deliver-to-door grocery startups. However, the hypermarket and supermarket segment will continue to dominate in terms of liquid detergent market share during the forecast period.

The Laundry market dominated the Global Liquid Detergent Market in 2018, and would grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for liquid laundry detergent from sectors such as laundry and textile industry, hospitality, etc., is a major factor driving the growth of the global liquid detergent market. In addition, increasing disposable income of middle-class consumer and changing lifestyle is boosting the adoption of liquid laundry detergent across developing countries, which are other factors driving the growth of the liquid laundry detergent market. The Dish Washing market would witness a growth rate of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of The Procter and Gamble Company, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, UNILEVER PLC, S.C. JOHNSON AND SON, INC., RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC, COLGATE PALMOLIVE, Jyothy laboratories Limited, Godrej Group (Godrej Consumer Products Limited) and Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation).

Global Liquid Detergent Market Segmentation

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Laundry

Dish Washing

By Sales Channel

Online Sales Channels

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Departmental & Convenience Stores

Independent Grocery Stores

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

THE PROCTER AND GAMBLE COMPANY

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

UNILEVER PLC

S.C. JOHNSON AND SON, INC.

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

COLGATE PALMOLIVE

Jyothy laboratories Limited

Godrej Group (Godrej Consumer Products Limited)

Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation)

