Liquid Egg Market expanding at a healthy 6.1% CAGR, at projected to total US$ 9.1 Bn by 2032, Says FMI

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales in the global liquid egg market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.1% , reaching a valuation of US$ 9.1 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.

Increasing demand for high quality and protein-rich ingredients in food products is expected to drive sales in the market. Consumers are using processed egg products such as pre-cooked fried eggs, pre-cooked scrambled eggs in recipes.

The velvety texture of liquid eggs benefits pre-prepared microwaveable dishes. Microwaveable products, such as eggs, thaw and freeze faster when frozen. In addition to this, liquid eggs bind and emulsify foods such as salad dressings, sauces, dips, and mayonnaise.

Rapid urbanization and changing living patterns are driving the liquid eggs market. Liquid eggs are a more practical and superior alternative to shelled eggs as they are easy to incorporate, come in a user-friendly packaging and make the transportation and handling simple.

Liquid eggs also cut down on the waste produced by breakage. Growing demand from the food and beverage sector is anticipated to bode well for the market. They are also utilized in cosmetics, personal care products, and animal feed.

"Increasing awareness regarding healthy diets across emerging economies is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition to this, surging adoption of liquid egg protein in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics will complement the growth in the market in the forthcoming years," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales in the egg white segment will hold around 28.7% of the total market share over the forecast period.

In terms of source, demand for organic liquid egg will increase at a 8.3% CAGR through 2032.

Sales in the North America liquid egg market are expected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The East Asia liquid egg market will account for nearly 18.9% of the total liquid egg consumption through 2032.

liquid egg market will account for nearly 18.9% of the total liquid egg consumption through 2032. Applications of liquid egg in the food and beverage sector will account for over 17.5% of the total market share over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global liquid egg market include Nest Fresh Eggs Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Ovostar Union NV, Global Food Group BV, Rose Acre Farms, Ready Egg Products Ltd, Bumble Hole Foods Limited, NewburgEgg Corp., Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc., D Wise Ltd., Vanderpol's Eggs Ltd., Eggland, Nature Egg LLP, Margaret's Eggs, and Lodewijckx NV.

Players are investing in research and development to launch innovative liquid egg products to cater to the growing demand. In addition to this, they are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their production facilities. For instance:

In 2021, Nabati Foods, an Eat Beyond Portfolio Company, launched plant-based liquid eggs in the U.S. and Canada . The company is aiming to launch the new product in Europe and China as well.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Liquid Egg market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on the liquid egg market by product type (whole egg, egg white, egg yolk, scrambled mix), form (frozen, refrigerated), source (conventional, organic, cage-free), end-use application (food industry, biotechnology, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical and dietary supplement, animal nutrition, other applications and retail sales), sales channel (B2B, Ho-Re-Ca, and B2C) across seven major regions.

Liquid Egg Market by Category

By Product Type:

Whole Egg

Egg white

Egg Yolk

Scrambled mix

By Form:

Frozen

Refrigerated

By Source:

Conventional

Organic

Cage-free

By End-use Application:

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

Animal Nutrition

Other Applications

Retail Sales

By Sales Channel:

B2B

Ho-Re-Ca

B2C

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

