Liquid Eggs Market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 4.4%, ending up at a valuation of US$ 5.7 Bn by 2031

Liquid eggs are increasingly becoming popular among consumers. The pasteurization process kills the dangerous microbial life and enhances the safety of foods. Since liquid eggs have become a more safe egg product for consumers, demand for this product is expected to increase in the future.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, which has led to a reduction in fat and cholesterol in their diets. Liquid egg white concentration consists primarily of water and has a high protein level. Increasing demand has positively impacted the liquid egg products market, and manufacturers are focused on developing a wide range of products that meets consumer's needs.

The Happy Egg Co, an egg manufacturer from the U.K., launched liquid egg mayo and liquid egg white. The company has just entered the liquid egg segment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for liquid eggs in the Middle East and Africa , Oceania, and Europe is expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.8%, 4.7% and 3.9% respectively, during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

and , Oceania, and is expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.8%, 4.7% and 3.9% respectively, during the forecast period of 2021-2031. North America and Europe accounts for a major market value share.

and accounts for a major market value share. Utilization of liquid eggs in pharmaceuticals was valued at US$ 162.1 Mn in 2021.

in 2021. Based on distribution channel, sales of liquid eggs through the business to consumer segment is growing at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Demand for liquid eggs was affected negatively during COVID-19, as hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias (HoReCa) closed due to global lockdowns. However, consumers are opting for natural and nutritious food products in their diets, which will lead to increase in the demand for liquid eggs in the future.

"Liquid eggs see the highest demand from the foodservice and food industry, with growing consumer preference for home-away food products," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Major producers of liquid eggs are adopting strategies such as strengthening distribution networks and increasing their investments in the expansion of production facilities. Manufacturers are focused on offering a wide range of liquid egg products and also improving the quality of their products.

In 2020, Eggland's Best, LLC agreed for a partnership with Michael Foods, Inc. According to the agreement, Michael Foods, Inc. will produce Eggland's Best 100% liquid egg products for the retail, foodservice, and food manufacturing markets.

In 2018, Ovostar Union NV launched a new range of liquid egg products in consumer packaging. Fresh eggs, which are broken, pasteurized, and mixed, were packed into conventional packets or bottles of 1kg.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global liquid eggs market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of product type (Egg White, Egg Yolk, Whole Egg, Egg Blends), source (Cage-Free, Conventional), end use (Foodservice, Household, Industrial, Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Others), distribution channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumer), and across seven major regions of the world.

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.