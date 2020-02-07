Liquid Fertilizers Market Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020-2028 - Increase in Demand for Enhanced High-Efficiency Fertilizers, Adoption of Precision Farming and Protected Agriculture

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in environmental concerns, increase in demand for enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers, adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth in Environmental Concerns

3.1.2 Increase in Demand for Enhanced High-Efficiency Fertilizers

3.1.3 Adoption of Precision Farming and Protected Agriculture

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Type

4.1 Potassium

4.2 Phosphorus

4.3 Nitrogen

4.4 Micronutrients



5 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Compound

5.1 Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

5.2 Potassium Nitrate

5.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

5.4 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

5.5 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

5.6 Other Compounds



6 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Ingredient Type

6.1 Synthetic

6.2 Organic



7 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

7.1 Cereals & Grains

7.1.1 Wheat

7.1.2 Rice

7.1.3 Canola

7.1.4 Corn

7.1.5 Barley

7.1.6 Other Cereals & Grains

7.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

7.2.1 Soybean

7.2.2 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

7.3 Irrigated Crops

7.3.1 Cotton

7.3.2 Other Crops

7.4 Horticulture

7.5 Macro Indicators

7.6 Fruits & Vegetables

7.7 Other Crop Types



8 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Application

8.1 Soil

8.2 Hydroponics

8.3 Foliar

8.4 Fertigation

8.5 Agricultural Fields

8.6 Aerial

8.7 Starter Solutions

8.8 Other Applications



9 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Yara International ASA

11.2 Wilbur-Ellis Company

11.3 The Mosaic Company

11.4 Sociedad Qumica Y Minera De Chile (SQM)

11.5 Plant Food Company Inc.

11.6 OCP Group

11.7 OCI Nitrogen

11.8 Nutrien Ltd.

11.9 Kugler

11.10 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

11.11 Israel Chemical Ltd.

11.12 Haifa Group

11.13 Foxfarm Soil and Fertilizer Company

11.14 Eurochem Group

11.15 Compo Expert GmbH

11.16 Compass Minerals

11.17 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

11.18 Agzon Agro

11.19 Agroliquid

11.20 Agro Bio Chemicals



