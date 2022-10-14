Liquid Fertilizers Market is Projected to Reach USD 16.07 Billion by 2028 | Global Market Report 2022 to 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Size was valued at USD 12.33 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 16.07 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.98% from 2021 to 2028.

Liquid Fertilizers Market Scope

The inorganic substances are produced industrially and introduced into the soil in a liquid state. The Liquid fertilizers include nitrogenous fertilizers, anhydrous liquid ammonia, aqueous ammonia, ammoniates, concentrated solutions of ammonium nitrate, urea, and complex fertilizers containing two or three basic plant food elements (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) in various proportions. Liquidfertilizers are rich in growth hormones and micro nutrients and are widely used for rowing crops such as maize. Fertilizers containing sodium, potassium and phosphorous are able to dissolve quickly in water and can be applied easily which eventually saves the application cost and allows the utilization of fertilizers. Ammoniates require vessels that are made of stainless steel, aluminum, or plastic or have an anticorrosion coating.

Liquid Fertilizers Market: Competitive Analysis

Some major key players for global liquid fertilizers market are,

Agrium Incorporated

Yara International ASA

Israel Chemical

Rural Liquid Fertilizers

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Triangle Chemical Company

Haifa Chemicals

Compo Expert GmbH

Kugler Company

Agro Liquid

Plant Food Company Incorporated

Nutri-Tech Solutions

Planet Natural

Tessenderlo Group

Kay-Flo

Agro tiger

Foxfarm Fertilizer

Liquid Fertilizers Market: Segmentation Analysis

Global liquid fertilizers market report is segmented on the basis of liquid fertilizer type, liquid fertilizer application, and by regional & country level. Based on type, global Liquid Fertilizers market is classified as the vegetables, grain, fruit and others. Based upon application, global liquid fertilizers market is classified into synthetic liquid fertilizers and organic liquid fertilizers.

By Type:

Vegetables

Grain

Fruit

Others

By Application:

Synthetic Liquid Fertilizers

Organic Liquid Fertilizers

Liquid Fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

For combating this, the governments are now putting emphasis on the use of the fertilizers which are not very harmful to the soil and therefore, there is an increase in the awareness rate about the liquid fertilizers among the farmers especially in the regions like India and China. There are NGOs which operate in these regions which make people aware about the product. The trend of the consumption of fruits has been witnessing the growth in the last couple of decades and this is a trend which is going to continue in the coming years.

As per the statistics, the biggest producer of the fresh fruits and vegetables is China and it has surpassed the growth and production in India and China in the last few years. There is an increase in the exports of the fruits and vegetables that have created an increase in the area of crop plantation that has resulted in the rise of the levels of production. Crop protection chemicals is also going to see a consistent growth in the coming years.

Liquid Fertilizers Market: Key Drivers

The liquid fertilizers market is going to see an increase in the market. The increase in the demand for the enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers and the ease of use as well as application of the liquid fertilizers and the adoption of precision farming along with the protected agriculture are among a few of the factors that are going to drive the growth of this market. There is an enhanced level of application that this market has found and that ensures that the crops as well as plants receive the nutrients in the amount which is required when the need for the time and place with very less wastage.

The EEF are growing substantially in the industry of agriculture in many fields like industrial crops and cereals which is resultant of the emergence of the new urease inhibitors and the inexpensive polymer coating technologies. These are applications of the enhanced efficiency fertilizers also helps in the reduction of the negative impact of the nutrients by the way of leaching into the water reservoirs.

Liquid Fertilizers Market: Key Trends

A big restraint of the growth of the market is the high level of storage cost of the liquid fertilizers along with the higher costs of installation. The liquid fertilizers are also soluble in water. There is a cost of mixing the nutrients in water which tends to be higher and so is the cost of transportation as the fertilizers in the liquid form need the distinctive handling and storage facilities. This is going to hinder the market growth all over the world. Further there is lack of awareness in many parts of the world which is hindering the growth of the market significantly.

There is a significant increase in the population of the world which has resulted in the increase in the demand for food which is going to lead to the further increase in the fertilizer consumption. Though, there are some major concerns when it comes to contamination of soil and harmful affects of pollution.

On Special Requirement Liquid Fertilizers Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

· Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

