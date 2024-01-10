Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market size to grow by USD 1.08 billion from 2023 to 2028, with a steady 7.68% CAGR- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid filled hard capsules market is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (medium, small, and large), end-user (pharmaceutical companies and CMO, and nutraceutical companies and dietary supplement manufacturers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is due to factors like increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and nutritional supplements, as well as increased healthcare infrastructure and greater spending on healthcare among citizens.

Company Profile:

ACG, Ajix Inc., Altasciences, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Catalent Inc., CPG Fusion Bioscience Manufacturing Inc., Erawat Pharma Ltd., Farmacapsulas S.A., Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fine USA Trading Inc., Healthcaps India Ltd., Lefancaps LTD., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., PLX Pharma Inc., Roxlor LLC, Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., Suheung Co. Ltd., Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zeon Lifesciences Ltd.

ACG: - The company offers liquid filled hard capsules such as hard shell vegetarian and gelatine capsules.

Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Segmentation Analysis

The medium segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The medium category is divided into different sizes, such as 0 and 0E, and sizes 1 and 2.

Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising preference for oral dosage forms is a key factor driving market growth. The capsule composition for gastro purposes ingeniously encapsulates Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) through advanced Encapsulation Technology. They remarkably result in bioavailability enhancement, ensuring Controlled Release, Stability, and increased Solubility. Moreover, stringent Regulatory Compliance, with soaring Market Demand, improves in Dosage Form innovation, boosting Manufacturing Equipment and thus increasing market expansion.

Leading Trend

The technological advancements in capsule-filling equipment are the key trend. These advancements catalyze growth, enabling tailored formulations for Therapeutic Applications and augmenting Patient Compliance. Embracing Vegetarian Capsules ensures Bioequivalence and elevates Quality Control standards. Additionally, navigating Patent Landscapes and leveraging Contract Manufacturing optimizes Custom Formulations. Integration of Cold Chain Logistics further refines the market landscape, paving the way for sustained expansion and innovation in LFHCs.

Within the Liquid-filled Hard Capsules (LFHC) domain, sourcing gelatin is a notable challenge due to cultural challenges, impeding market growth amidst shifting global market trends. This issue affects Clinical Trials and hampers Innovative Drug Delivery Systems. It complicates Cost Supply Chain Management and conflicts with Sustainability objectives. Additionally, addressing Pediatric and Geriatric Formulations becomes intricate while competing in a landscape defined by Market Competitors, further complicating API Solubilization and the use of Pharmaceutical Excipients.

The global bio-pharma market size is estimated to grow by USD 204.09 billion at a CAGR of 7.98% between 2023 and 2028.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market is estimated to grow by USD 86.47 billion at a CAGR of 6.73% between 2023 and 2028.

What are the key data covered in this liquid filled hard capsules market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid filled hard capsules market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the liquid filled hard capsules market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liquid filled hard capsules market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid filled hard capsules market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

