Liquid Hand Soap Market size is set to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing cases of transmission of diseases to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid hand soap market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.96% during the forecast period. Increasing cases of transmission of diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth of private-label brands. However, stringent government regulations and standards poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Longrich Bio Science Co. Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, and Vi Jon LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global liquid hand soap market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Synthetic and Organic), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Longrich Bio Science Co. Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, and Vi Jon LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The private label segment in the global liquid hand soap market is experiencing significant growth. Major retailers, such as Max Hypermarket (SPAR) and Kroger Co. (Kroger), are introducing their own branded liquid hand wash products. These offerings are priced lower than branded products, making them attractive to price-sensitive consumers.

Retailers like Kroger provide various variants under their labels, including Pear and Coconut, Almond Vanilla, Lemongrass and Basil, and Antibacterial Ripe Melon Hand Soap. Private label manufacturers, such as PBC, supply these products to retailers like Kroger, Tesco, and Walmart. The increasing preference for private label products among consumers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Liquid Hand Soap market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for convenient and hygienic hand washing solutions. Key trends in this market include the use of natural and organic ingredients, fragrances, and antimicrobial properties. Companies are focusing on sustainable production methods and eco-friendly packaging to cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

Additionally, the market is witnessing innovation in the form of touchless dispensers and automated systems to promote contactless hand hygiene. The future looks bright for the Liquid Hand Soap industry with continued demand for effective and convenient hand washing solutions.

Market Challenges

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the use of chemical ingredients in liquid hand soap, enforcing compliance with regulations to ensure health safety. Manufacturers must disclose all ingredients on labels, adhering to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA).

Strict regulations in various countries pose challenges for vendors entering new markets. False claims about product composition are prohibited, but BPC products are not pre-approved, potentially hindering market growth.

The Liquid Hand Soap market faces several challenges. Unhygienic conditions and the increasing awareness about health and hygiene drive the demand for liquid hand soap. However, affordability and availability remain key challenges. The high cost of production and distribution, especially in rural areas, can limit market growth.

Additionally, the presence of numerous competitors and the need for continuous innovation to stand out in the market add to the challenges. Regulations regarding the use of certain ingredients also pose a challenge for manufacturers. Overall, the Liquid Hand Soap market requires effective strategies to address these challenges and maintain a competitive edge.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Synthetic

1.2 Organic Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Synthetic- The synthetic segment dominates the global liquid hand soap market in 2023 due to its effectiveness in eliminating bacteria and microbes. Made from synthetic chemicals like sodium lauryl sulfate, synthetic liquid hand soap has seen increased demand due to heightened hygiene concerns. Vendors are sourcing local raw materials to reduce costs and maintain competitive pricing. The COVID-19 pandemic further boosted demand, and this trend is expected to continue, driving growth in the synthetic segment.

Research Analysis

The Liquid Hand Soap market encompasses a wide range of detergent products designed for effective hand hygiene. These soaps contain anionic surfactants such as cocoamide and coco betaine, which help in the removal of viral infections like norovirus. The market offers a variety of fragrances, ensuring consumer preference is catered to. Soap packaging includes opaque substances to maintain product quality, while dispenser units like Dial's ensure convenient usage. Guidelines for hand hygiene emphasize the importance of using Liquid Hand Soap regularly.

The market also includes Liquid Hand Soap, Hand-liquid hand soap, Body washes, and Refillable packs, providing consumers with diverse options. Keywords: sanitation, hygiene products, workers, hand hygiene, factsheet, farm harvesters, viral infections, norovirus, Liquid soap, laundry bars, Refillable packs, Variety of fragrances, Liquid hand washes, Body washes, Guidelines, Soap packaging, Dispenser units, Dial, Liquid Hand Soap, Hand-liquid hand soap, detergent product category, anionic surfactant, cocamide, coco betaine, opaque substance, colour, fragrance, glycerine.

Market Research Overview

The Liquid Hand Soap Market encompasses a wide range of hygiene products used for washing hands in various settings. These soaps are known for their ease of use, effectiveness in removing dirt and grime, and ability to leave hands feeling clean and moisturized. The market for liquid hand soaps is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of personal hygiene, growing demand for convenient and portable hand washing solutions, and the availability of a diverse range of fragrances and formulations.

The production process involves the use of raw materials like surfactants, preservatives, and fragrances, which are mixed and formulated to create the final product. The liquid hand soap market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Some common product types include antibacterial, foaming, and fragranced soaps. Applications include residential, commercial, and industrial use. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Synthetic



Organic

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

