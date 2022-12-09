Liquid Hand Soap Market Size to Grow by USD 1987.9 million Growth Opportunities led by Amway Corp, Cleenol Group Ltd, Colgate Palmolive Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liquid Hand Soap Market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, focusing on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Hand Soap Market

The liquid hand soap market size is forecast to grow by USD 1987.9 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Scope

The liquid hand soap market report covers the following areas:

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Synthetic



Customers choose synthetic liquid hand soap because it effective in destroying germs and other organisms. Due to rapidly growing hygiene concerns among people, the global demand for synthetic liquid hand soaps has increased. Market vendors are spending quickly in sourcing local raw materials in order to reduce manufacturing costs. The significant fast-acting capabilities of synthetic liquid hand soap and its ability to destroy microorganisms have led to a rise in demand since the pandemic's beginning. These will contribute to the growth of the synthetic segment in the market during the forecast period



Organic

Geography

APAC



The market in APAC will rise due to the introduction of new products and the rising preventative use of hand soaps. In order to protect themselves from various diseases, consumers have been implementing a variety of preventive measures. This has led to an increase in the usage of liquid hand soap since it helps to stop the transmission of germs. Thus, the use of liquid hand soap as a preventative measure will boost the regional market's expansion during the time of forecasting.



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Liquid hand soap market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Longrich Bioscience Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Medline Industries LP, 3M Co., and Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the liquid hand soap market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid hand soap market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the liquid hand soap market size and its contribution to the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liquid hand soap market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid hand soap market vendors

Liquid Hand Soap Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1987.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Cleenol Group Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., GOJO Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., ITC Ltd., Longrich Bioscience Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., Pental Ltd., Premier English Manufacturing Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Avon Co., Unilever PLC, Vi Jon Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Medline Industries LP, 3M Co., and Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Liquid Hand Soap Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Liquid Hand Soap Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 108: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Cleenol Group Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Cleenol Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Cleenol Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Cleenol Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 GOJO Industries Inc.

Exhibit 119: GOJO Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: GOJO Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: GOJO Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 122: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.8 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 127: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 131: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Lion Corp.

Exhibit 135: Lion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Lion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Lion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Lion Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Longrich Bio Science Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Longrich Bio Science Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Longrich Bio Science Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Longrich Bio Science Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Medline Industries LP

Exhibit 142: Medline Industries LP - Overview



Exhibit 143: Medline Industries LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Medline Industries LP - Key offerings

12.13 Pental Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Pental Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Pental Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Pental Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Pental Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Premier English Manufacturing Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Premier English Manufacturing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Premier English Manufacturing Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Premier English Manufacturing Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 152: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

12.16 Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP

Exhibit 156: Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP - Overview



Exhibit 157: Shri Sahib Enterprises LLP - Key offerings

12.17 The Avon Co.

Exhibit 158: The Avon Co. - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Avon Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: The Avon Co. - Key offerings

12.18 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 161: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 162: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 164: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

