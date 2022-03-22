Liquid Handling System Market worth $5.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Liquid Handling System Market by Product (Pipettes, Consumables, Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software), Type, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Liquid Handling System Market is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.





The growth of this liquid handling system market is majorly driven by industrial growth in the pharma-biotech sector, rising R&D expenditure by biopharma companies, and growing life science research, supported by a favorable funding scenario. However, the slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories may restrain the market growth.



Pipettes in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period."

Based on the products, the global liquid handling system market is segmented into Pipettes, Consumables. Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software, and Other Products. The pipette segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of the global liquid handling systems market due to their wide applications. These are used in a wide variety of experiment processes in chemistry, molecular biology (biotechnology), medical science, experiments in natural science in general, analysis of food and chemicals, food safety inspections, and inspections in clinical examinations.





North America dominates the global Liquid Handling System market





Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven by growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and increasing investments in life sciences research are the key factors driving the growth of the liquid handling systems market in North America.





The major players in the Liquid Handling System are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Brooks Automation Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (US), SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK), Corning Incorporated (US), and Gilson Incorporated (US).





