Liquid Handling Systems Market size worth $ 5.01 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Liquid Handling Systems Market" By Type (Electronic, Automated and Manual), By Product (Pipettes, Electronic, Manual and Semi-automated), By Application (HTS, Genomics, Drug Discovery and ADME Screening) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Liquid Handling Systems Market size was valued at USD 3.13 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Liquid Handling Systems Market Overview

The Liquid Handling Systems Market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing innovations in the technologies and demand for highly precise data. In addition, the growing activities in the research and development for novel drug innovation and biotechnology research are another factor accelerating the growth of the market. Increasing investment by the companies of novel drug and vaccine development has pushed the demand for the liquid handling systems market.

Ongoing drug pipeline by the potential manufacturers to combat the disease incidence further demand extensive research activities, fuelling the demand for the liquid handling systems market. Furthermore, technological advancement and rising demand for high-throughput screening are positively impacting the market growth. The rising pressure to accelerate R&D and testing volume led to the adoption of automated liquid handling systems as these systems aid in handling large volumes of PCR tests with accurate clinical outcomes. However, the slow economic growth and limitation in the pricing may lead to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Tecan Group Ltd., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Gardner Denver Medical, Eppendorf AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Hamilton Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Corning Incorporated.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Liquid Handling Systems Market On the basis of Type, Product, Application, and Geography.

Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Type

Electronic



Automated



Manual

Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Product

Pipettes



Electronic



Manual



Semi-automated



Consumables



Others

Liquid Handling Systems Market, By Application

HTS



Genomics



Drug Discovery



Compound Weighing and Dissolution



ADME Screening



Others

Liquid Handling Systems Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

