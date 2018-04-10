Liquid Handling Technology Market Size Worth $6.99 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



High wages of skilled employees have encouraged research centers and pharmaceutical players to automate their processing activities. Higher accuracy levels offered by novel liquid handling workstations eliminate human errors and provide rapid results. Reduction in cost by avoiding excess use of expensive reagents, less workforce employment, and time advantage gained have influenced adoption of high throughput fully automated liquid handlers.

Though high purchase as well as maintenance cost, along with complex operability, limits adoption on a wider scale, large biopharmaceutical players anticipate integration in the coming years. Groundbreaking innovations such as Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) have revolutionized the pace of research and drug target screening. Need for advanced liquid handling technology to support simultaneous screening of multiple assays and samples further fuels market demand.

Lucrative revenue generation in the market is attributive to swift adoption of advanced products along with high volume sales of consumables and small devices. Key players have strategic collaborations with universities and research centers to support their liquid handling needs. Acquisition of emerging players in different geographies to expand their market share is anticipated to increase competition in this market.

Consumables accounted for the largest share in market revenue in 2016 owing to low cost and high penetration globally. Automated workstations, on the other hand, are poised to register the fastest growth owing to increased scale of research and higher pricing

Drug discovery and ADME-Tox research are estimated to account for the largest share in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to high competition and need to gain time advantage over competitors.

Rapid economic developments in countries in APAC have resulted in growing investments in life science, medicine, and pharmaceutical sectors. Progress in these sectors is anticipated to propel demand for liquid handling technology at various levels, from low-to-high throughput applications

Key players operating in this industry include Agilent Technologies; Aurora Biomed Inc.; Beckman Coulter , Inc.; Analytik Jena AG; BioTek Instruments, Inc.; Borosil Glass Works Ltd.; Labnet International, Inc.; Eppendorf AG; Gilson, Inc.; Hamilton Company; LABCYTE INC.; and Tecan Trading AG. Major players are involved in development of novel technology platforms to support changing liquid handling needs of high-end users.

Grand View Research has segmented the global liquid handling technology market on the basis of product, type, application, end user, and region:

Liquid Handling Technology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Automated Workstations Small Devices Pipettes Electronic Pipettes Manual Pipettes Pipette Controllers Burettes Dispensers Others Consumables Regents Disposable Tips Tubes & Plates Others

Liquid Handling Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Automated Liquid Handling Manual Liquid Handling Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Liquid Handling Technology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research Cancer & Genomic Research Bioprocessing/Biotechnology Others

Liquid Handling Technology End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organization

Liquid Handling Technology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil MEA South Africa



