Liquid Hearts Club Demonstrates the Power of Crypto with First Decentralized Super PAC

With Politifi Pro, Political Organizers can Mint Memecoins, Raise Money and Get Out the Vote

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court ruled in Citizens United that organizations can spend an unlimited amount of money on political advocacy as a protected form of speech. Today, Liquid Hearts Club demonstrated a revolutionary new technology that brings together blockchain, AI and Telegram private messaging to fight both disinformation and censorship on social media, empower grassroots activism and support get out the vote efforts.

"The claim that 'money is speech' just got literal," said David Levine, Founder and CEO of Liquid Hearts Club. "We aim to show our next President and the 119th US Congress that minting words and images on the blockchain is both a First Amendment right and a critical censorship-resistant and bankless-finance technology that can buttress the very foundation of our civil society."

American citizens can now stand up to billionaire donors, corporate media and big tech platforms that have an outsized influence on democracy. Using the $MMOSH protocol, creators can mint their opinions on the Solana blockchain, build communities voters, inform a powerful AI engine, launch their own political memecoins, and earn a 3% fee on the total trading volume for the coins they create.

PolitiFi has become big business, with political memecoins standing at a total market capitalization of over $800,000,000 according to CoinGecko. Crypto Super PACs have outspent every other industry, pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into the 2024 federal elections according to Business Insider. $MMOSH was up 53% over the last month, while $SOL gained 11.3% over the same period.

About Politifi Pro. Politifi Pro is a Web3 online service for political organizers, activists, operatives and advocates managed by Pump The Vote LLC, a multi-party, multi-candidate Super PAC registered with the FEC. For more information, visit us at https://www.politifi.pro/.

About Liquid Hearts Club. Liquid Hearts Club is an on-chain social network for digital creators at the cutting edge of culture. For more information, visit us at https://www.liquidhearts.app.

About MMOSH DAO. MMOSH DAO is a Marshall Islands DAO LLC responsible for the management and maintenance of the MMOSH protocol, a Massively Multiplayer On-chain Shared Hallucination. For more information, visit us at https://www.mmosh.ai.

