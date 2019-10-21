Liquid Hydrogen Markets, 2024: Focus on Production Method (Steam Methane Reforming and Electrolysis), Distribution Method, End-Use Industries, and Country-Level Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Hydrogen Market: Focus on Production Method (Steam Methane Reforming and Electrolysis), Distribution Method, End-Use Industries, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are the major trends in the global liquid hydrogen market across different regions?

For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

How does the supply chain function in the liquid hydrogen market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global liquid hydrogen market?

Which distribution segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the liquid hydrogen market during 2019-2024?

Which are the key end-user industries areas from different types of liquid hydrogen experienced high demand in 2018, and which are the key industry areas which should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of products during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for liquid hydrogen? Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of liquid hydrogen, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019-2024?

What are the key consumption patterns of liquid hydrogen across application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2024?

The liquid hydrogen industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.66% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

The liquid hydrogen market is currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the growing demand for decarbonizing various sectors such as transportation and power. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the reduction of fossil fuels is also propelling the degree of this demand. The transportation end user has undergone an increase in the demand for liquid hydrogen due to the rising consumer awareness and growing sales of fuel cell electric vehicles.



In addition, growing demand in marine and aviation industries and liquid hydrogen to displace liquid helium in various sectors is one of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global liquid hydrogen market in the coming five years.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global liquid hydrogen market with a share of 48.09% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., is currently the most prominent region for the liquid hydrogen market. In North America, The U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the country.



The global liquid hydrogen market has gained widespread importance owing to simultaneously tackle environmental quality and energy security and act as a long-term fuel alternative in various sectors including transportation, electronics, and others. However, the high cost of transporting liquid hydrogen and difficulty in storage are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Scope of the Global Liquid Hydrogen Market



The liquid hydrogen market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as production method, distribution method, end-users and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the liquid hydrogen market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The liquid hydrogen market is further segmented into the production method, distribution method, end users, and region. The transportation segment dominated the global liquid hydrogen market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different end user that includes transportation, electronics, chemicals, metals, refining, glass, and others. In the production method segment, the market is segmented into steam methane reforming and electrolysis. In the distribution method segment, the market is segmented into transport and pipelines.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Decarbonization of Global Energy Industry

Growing Emphasis on Reduction of Fossil Fuel Emissions

Constant Fluctuations in the Price of Gasoline

Higher Efficiency of Liquefaction

Market Restraints

High Cost of Transporting Liquid Hydrogen

Difficulty in Storing Liquid Hydrogen on a Large Scale

Market Opportunities

Opportunities for Liquid Hydrogen in the Aviation and Marine Industry

Liquid Hydrogen to Displace Liquid Helium in Various Sectors

Market Challenges

Safety Concerns in Using Liquid Hydrogen

Companies Mentioned



Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Elme Messer Gaas AS

FirstElement Fuel, Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Hydrogenics

Iwatani Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Linde plc

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

The Andhra Sugars Limited

United Hydrogen

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

Wuxi Yuantong Gas Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utmpd7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

