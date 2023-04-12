Liquid Instruments Announces Strategic Global Expansion Following Series B Growth Investment

Test and measurement innovator has delivered 100% year-over-year sales growth for the past three years

SAN DIEGO and CANBERRA, Australia, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Instruments, a leading innovator in precision software-defined instrumentation, today announced strategic global expansion efforts to continue its three-year track record of 100% annual growth.

The company has achieved numerous milestones as part of its scaling efforts, including sales growth in 41 total countries, adding 11 of those countries in just the past six months. This accomplishment comes after securing $30.4 million in Series B funding in 2022, aimed at accelerating product innovation, talent acquisition, and expansion in industrial markets.

To better reach and support its growing user base, Liquid Instruments has also established teams in Europe, India, and China. This international expansion, together with new hires for its U.S. and Australian teams, will help further the company's vision to deliver next-generation test and measurement solutions that help engineers and scientists build innovative technology to solve the world's greatest challenges.

Other key highlights from the company's growth initiatives include:

Expanded Authorized Distributor Program

Liquid Instruments recently expanded its Authorized Distributor Program with a range of exciting new benefits. This partner program will allow Liquid Instruments to support more end users from prominent and renowned institutions around the world, including the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Humboldt University of Berlin, Indian Institute of Technology, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, National University of Singapore, Tsinghua University, University of Glasgow, University of Tokyo, and others, and it will ensure that they are supported regionally by experienced and innovative companies committed to their success.

From additional resources and tools to dedicated support and joint marketing opportunities, the program provides partners with more ways to expand their businesses with Moku products, accelerate their growth, and provide exceptional customer experiences.

Leadership Appointments

Liquid Instruments has hired key appointments to its executive team to oversee these new sales and business development initiatives. Bringing deep experience in test and measurement as well as global partner program management, these leaders will play an instrumental role in driving the company's mission to redefine test and measurement with the best products and services in the industry.

Beyond leadership, Liquid Instruments has increased its total employee headcount by 13% since October 2022 to support the company's rapid global expansion. To accommodate its growing team, the company has also invested in two new offices in Australia and San Diego, where customers can experience Liquid Instruments' products firsthand and meet the growing team in person.

Award-Winning Company Culture

Liquid Instruments was recently recognized for its team-building efforts and engaging culture, being named a finalist in the 2023 Best Places to Work award program sponsored by the Business Intelligence Group. This global awards program honors companies that strive to help employees accelerate their careers, knowledge, and performance in fun work environments.

Liquid Instruments is committed to ensuring employees of all backgrounds around the world feel supported and welcomed. To help attract the best people to the team, with different perspectives from a variety of backgrounds, Liquid Instruments has also introduced a diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative to foster a globally inclusive workplace, with a goal to ultimately redefine the future of test and measurement.

"Our momentum across the business is a clear indication that we're continuing to grow, evolve, and deliver leading products and solutions that our customers truly value," said Daniel Shaddock, CEO and co-founder of Liquid Instruments. "We've gone all in on software-defined instrumentation, and that decision has attracted our remarkable team, our phenomenal partners, and end users from some of the biggest institutions and brands in the world. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of the immense potential that lies ahead, and I couldn't be more pleased with how far we've already come."

For more information about Liquid Instruments and its full suite of products, visit https://liquidinstruments.com.

About Liquid Instruments

Liquid Instruments is a leader in precision software-defined instrumentation and is revolutionizing the way that students, scientists, and engineers learn, discover, and create. Their hardware and software solutions leverage the computational power of FPGAs to create highly versatile instrumentation for acquiring and analyzing data, generating complex waveforms, and implementing closed-loop control systems. For more information, visit https://liquidinstruments.com.

