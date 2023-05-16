Liquid Instruments Delivers Multi-instrument and Customization Capabilities Across Test Portfolio

Moku Version 3.0 brings software consistency across hardware devices, demonstrating the company's commitment to strengthen their products with new features over time

SAN DIEGO and CANBERRA, Australia, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Instruments, a leading innovator in software-defined instrumentation, today announced the release of Moku Version 3.0 for its flexible, FPGA-based Moku:Pro, Moku:Lab, and Moku:Go products.

The latest software upgrade improves consistency in user experience and code portability across devices, as well as enhanced development efficiency to speed up future feature releases. The release also brings significant upgrades to Moku:Lab, the company's original product, underscoring Liquid Instruments' commitment to developing software-defined test and measurement solutions that get better with new features over time.

Since launching with three instruments in 2015, Moku:Lab has evolved to support 12 professional-grade instruments — from engineering research essentials like an Oscilloscope and Spectrum Analyzer to advanced tools like a Laser Lock Box and Lock-in Amplifier. With the latest updates, Moku:Lab users can now leverage a range of exciting new features to accelerate development timelines, minimize costs, and optimize their workflow. The enhanced benefits include Multi-instrument Mode for using two instruments simultaneously and Moku Cloud Compile for writing and deploying code to enable custom features. These capabilities are available to users who bought the product years ago at no additional charge, just a simple software download.

For Moku:Pro and Moku:Go, Moku Version 3.0 makes the Phasemeter available on the desktop app for users working on Windows or macOS computers. Enhancements to Multi-instrument Mode include improved inter-instrument data resolution when using the PID Controller and Frequency Response Analyzer, and for Moku:Pro, the PID Controller can be added to an output channel for the Lock-in Amplifier, opening new use cases for closed-loop control systems, precision spectroscopy, and more.

"We're increasing the frequency of Moku product updates to accelerate our mission to help engineers and scientists build innovative technology to solve the world's greatest challenges," said Daniel Shaddock, CEO and co-founder of Liquid Instruments. "Moku Version 3.0 is a culmination of years of hard work and is the most powerful upgrade to Moku:Lab since we launched it eight years ago. We look forward to hearing feedback from our users and releasing more capabilities that meet and exceed their expectations in the years ahead."

From optics and photonics engineering to aerospace and defense projects, top companies and institutions around the world rely on Moku:Lab to achieve more, faster. The latest upgrades bring even more power and flexibility for researchers.

"Moku:Lab, with its intuitive user interface, precision lock-in amplifier and simultaneous data logging capability, was instrumental in validating the proof of concept of a novel RF sensor acquisition system design," said Steve Kooper, Director of Engineering at Martin Company.

Beyond Multi-instrument Mode and Moku Cloud Compile, Moku:Lab now offers Windows, macOS, and iPadOS support for all instruments, as well as upgraded API support. Additionally, Moku:Lab has inherited many instrument features that until now were only available on Moku:Pro and Moku:Go. For a complete list of enhancements, visit https://liquidinstruments.com.

About Liquid Instruments

Liquid Instruments is a leader in precision software-defined instrumentation and is revolutionizing the way that students, scientists, and engineers learn, discover, and create. Their hardware and software solutions leverage the computational power of FPGAs to create highly versatile instrumentation for acquiring and analyzing data, generating complex waveforms, and implementing closed-loop control systems. For more information, visit https://liquidinstruments.com.

