The multi-year collaboration announces Liquid I.V. as the premiere hydration partner for the first U.S. race of the season

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid I.V., the number one powdered hydration brand in America, today announced an official multi-year partnership with the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX as its first-ever functional hydration partner. From Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, Liquid I.V. will serve as the ultimate hydration solution for spectators and staff at the Miami International Autodrome, within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium. The partnership further establishes Liquid I.V. as one of the leaders in functional hydration while at the forefront of cultural experiences including world-class racing, entertainment, and hospitality.

Liquid I.V. Partners with FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

Over the weekend (May 3 - 5), Liquid I.V. will provide unique hydration experiences to consumers at various touch points of the 3.36-mile track stadium. Ticketed F1 spectators will enjoy Liquid I.V. sampling throughout the campus in General Admission and grandstand zones, the Paddock Club, and the Liquid I.V. Race House and participate in innovative brand experiences that seamlessly blend the thrill of Formula One racing with the hydrating benefits of Liquid I.V.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix as their first-ever functional hydration sponsor for the upcoming 2024 race," said Stacey Andrade-Wells, Vice President of Marketing at Liquid I.V., "Liquid I.V. is committed to becoming the leader in functional hydration solutions – working to help everyone be at their best on and off the track. The Miami Grand Prix is leading the way in curating a new platform for motorsports — where racing meets music, fashion, and entertainment. With our synergies in sustainability, culture, and innovation, this partnership is the perfect alliance to further cement our dedication to bringing hydration to the forefront."

"We are always looking to partner with innovative and exciting new products and this collaboration with Liquid I.V. is a perfect fit for Miami," said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. "Formula 1 prides itself on innovation and technology and at Miami we also want to elevate those ideals and to enhance the experience for the fans as well as the key stakeholders in the sport. I'm looking forward to everyone sampling Liquid I.V. around the Miami Campus when we get racing underway this May."

Designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients, Liquid I.V.'s signature Hydration Multiplier turns ordinary water into extraordinary hydration. This multi-year partnership marks the first functional hydration brand present at FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, establishing Liquid I.V. as a lead functional hydration brand for a division of the world's most prestigious motor racing competition.

The announcement of the Miami Grand Prix collaboration kicks off Liquid I.V.'s summer plans to create unique and experiential moments across the country to show up and hydrate pre-existing and new brand fans. For additional information on Liquid I.V. and its offerings, please visit www.liquid-iv.com.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a functional hydration company based in Los Angeles, CA and acquired by Unilever in 2020. Liquid I.V. is the #1 powdered hydration brand in America, delivering superior hydration than water alone through great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes. Liquid I.V.'s formula is powered by LIV HYDRASCIENCE™, designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to turn ordinary water into extraordinary hydration.

Liquid I.V. believes a healthier world for all begins with equitable access to clean and abundant water. To-date, Liquid I.V. has donated over 54 million servings to people around the globe and has committed to donating a total of 150 million servings by 2032. Over 1% of the company's revenue goes directly to its impact program.

Liquid I.V. is available online and in-store at over 40,000 retailer doors across the United States. Their product offerings include Hydration Multiplier®, Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Hydration Multiplier®+ Energy, Hydration Multiplier® + Immune Support, Hydration Multiplier® + Kids, Hydration Multiplier® + Gut Health, and Hydration Multiplier® + Sleep.

To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.com and follow @liquidiv on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

About FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida. Recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and now entering its third year, the event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM) at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its first two years, the race attracted more than 240,000 attendees across both weekends and provided an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region totaling $798 million. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing over 1,500 tickets for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring 14 local community restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

The third edition of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX will take place on May 3-5, 2024.

Media contact:

KWT Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Liquid I.V.