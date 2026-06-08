Liquid Load Banks Rebrands to FluxTec, Unveiling Solutions for High-Density Data Centers

The pioneer of the industry's only integrated liquid load bank transforms its brand to match its expanding portfolio for mission-critical infrastructure.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Load Banks, a leader in high-density data center validation technology, today announced its official brand transformation to FluxTec. The rebrand introduces a new name, visual identity, and strategic vision focused on solving the complex challenges of modern, mission-critical infrastructure.

The name FluxTec reflects the company's core competencies: "Flux" represents the continuous flow of energy and liquid, while "Tec" signals its grounding in technology and engineering. Backed by the tagline, "Built on Experience. Driven by Excellence," the transition marks FluxTec's evolution from a product manufacturer to a holistic infrastructure partner.

The rapid rise of high-density computing has made liquid cooling a necessity, creating complex environments where electrical and mechanical systems are deeply intertwined.

"Infrastructure doesn't live on a spec sheet; it lives in the field," said David Starr, FluxTec CEO. "FluxTec bridges the gap between theoretical design and hyperscale operations. We bring decades of on-site experience in both electrical and mechanical work. We see the operational gaps legacy vendors miss, and we engineer complete, real-world solutions to eliminate these traditional industry silos."

FluxTec's foundational philosophy is built on excellence. In a risk-averse industry where failure is not an option, the company refuses to compromise quality for cost.

The primary proof point of this discipline is FluxTec's flagship liquid load bank. While competitors require multiple disjointed systems to approximate real-world conditions, FluxTec provides a single, seamless, integrated solution that concurrently controls pressure, flow, and heat. This industry-only solution validates both the electrical and cooling infrastructure simultaneously to ensure the entire system performs exactly as designed.

Moving forward, FluxTec will apply this same rigorous engineering depth to an expanding portfolio of solutions built for hyperscale reliability.

The brand transformation is effective immediately. To explore FluxTec's portfolio and read more about the company's vision, visit www.fluxtec.com.

About FluxTec

FluxTec is a specialized technology and hardware platform providing integrated solutions for the world's most demanding data center infrastructure. Built on decades of on-site experience and a refusal to compromise on technical depth, FluxTec identifies complex operational gaps in mission-critical environments and is developing a growing portfolio of high-fidelity solutions designed for hyperscale reliability. Its flagship liquid load bank is the industry's only solution that simultaneously manages power and thermal dynamics to ensure total system performance. For more information, visit www.fluxtec.com.

SOURCE FluxTec