Liquid Meta Appoints New CPO to Lead its Next Phase of Growth

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, today announced the addition of Christel Sasse as the company's chief product officer.

The addition of Christel to the team will propel Liquid Meta's core mission to bring innovative yield products to an institutionally focused user base through a safe, easy to use protocol in DeFi. Christel comes with many years of experience working on digital platforms across many different companies within the technology industry. Christel was one of the first team members of Mercado Pago, a digital payment platform available to consumers and businesses exclusively in Latin America, originally created as an integrated online payments solution to complement ecommerce platform MercadoLibre. Christel also managed Eventbrite's global payments and pricing team and led the product organization for the largest securities retail-oriented platform in Argentina.

"We are very excited to be adding Christel to the Liquid Meta team" commented Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Liquid Meta. Christel brings many years of experience in product development and a wealth of knowledge in the build-out of digital platforms in fintech and in emerging markets. The addition of Christel comes at a time when Liquid Meta is preparing to advance the launch of its proprietary "Meta Bridge" protocol, a platform designed to aggregate yield strategies across DeFi for institutional users."

Mr. Wiesblatt continued, "Christel will focus on building a world-class decentralized protocol that will improve the way institutions engage and interact with DeFi. She will help Liquid Meta continue to drive innovation through its core protocol offering and assist in its relentless search for new and innovative ways for users to operate on-chain within DeFi in a safe and efficient way. Christel is motivated by, and shares in, Liquid Meta's mission to bridge traditional finance and decentralized finance and I am excited to welcome her to the team."

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.



