Liquid Meta Provides Update on FTX

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO:LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) announces that it has successfully entered into an Assignment of Claim Agreement for the sale of its bankruptcy claim against FTX Trading Ltd. to an arm's-length third-party in exchange for approximately US$1.428M.

Approximately 1-year ago FTX Trading Ltd. and several FTX subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy in the Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware. At the time, all customer accounts and deposits at FTX were frozen and held as part of the bankruptcy process which remains ongoing. Further to the Company's press releases dated November 10, 2022 and November 18, 2022, as of the petition date of the bankruptcy claim against FTX Trading Ltd. (November 11, 2022), Liquid Meta held total assets of US$4,903,161 and borrowings of US$990,562 on the FTX Exchange resulting in a net balance of US$3,912,599.

About Liquid Meta

Prior to discontinuing its operations, Liquid Meta was a DeFi and Web3 focused company developing best-in-class technology and operational expertise allowing it to build a scaled business within proof-of-stake ("PoS") based networks (see "Proof-of-Stake" for more information). Liquid Meta was focused on liquidity mining operations and planned to build proprietary software and tools to access, automate, and scale operations within the fast-growing DeFi segment of the blockchain industry.

