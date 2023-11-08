Liquid Meta Provides Update on FTX

News provided by

Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd

08 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO:LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) announces that it has successfully entered into an Assignment of Claim Agreement for the sale of its bankruptcy claim against FTX Trading Ltd. to an arm's-length third-party in exchange for approximately US$1.428M.

Approximately 1-year ago FTX Trading Ltd. and several FTX subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy in the Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware.  At the time, all customer accounts and deposits at FTX were frozen and held as part of the bankruptcy process which remains ongoing.  Further to the Company's press releases dated November 10, 2022 and November 18, 2022, as of the petition date of the bankruptcy claim against FTX Trading Ltd. (November 11, 2022), Liquid Meta held total assets of US$4,903,161 and borrowings of US$990,562 on the FTX Exchange resulting in a net balance of US$3,912,599

About Liquid Meta

Prior to discontinuing its operations, Liquid Meta was a DeFi and Web3 focused company developing best-in-class technology and operational expertise allowing it to build a scaled business within proof-of-stake ("PoS") based networks (see "Proof-of-Stake" for more information). Liquid Meta was focused on liquidity mining operations and planned to build proprietary software and tools to access, automate, and scale operations within the fast-growing DeFi segment of the blockchain industry.

To learn more visit Website | LinkedIn Twitter 

Cautionary Notice

Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

Forward-Looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Liquid Meta to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of August 31, 2023 which is available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Liquid Meta disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, President, CEO
Liquid Meta Investor Relations
investors@liquidmeta.io
[email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd

Also from this source

Liquid Meta Announces Cease Trade Order

Liquid Meta Announces Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO:LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF)...
Liquid Meta Provides Corporate Update

Liquid Meta Provides Corporate Update

Announces the discontinuation of operations including the legacy liquidity mining operation and development of the Meta Bridge platform technology....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.