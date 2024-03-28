Liquid Mobile Announces the Opening of Three New Locations in Texas

Continuing its rapid growth, Liquid Mobile expands with new locations within Cowboys Fit clubs, extending on-demand and mobile wellness services to the Dallas and Austin metro areas.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. , March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Mobile, a rapidly growing on-demand, mobile IV hydration and wellness service, announces the opening of three new locations in Texas, all situated within Cowboys Fit clubs - state-of-the-art fitness facilities in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. With successful locations already established in the Kansas City and Phoenix metros, these new locations in Frisco, Plano, and Pflugerville mark an expansion of Liquid Mobile's commitment to advancing community health.

"Expanding into Texas is an exciting milestone for Liquid Mobile, as we bring our innovative IV hydration and wellness services to even more individuals seeking convenient and effective solutions," said Christine Ricci, RN, CEO, and Managing Partner. "Our goal is to continue delivering exceptional care and promoting wellness within the communities we serve and we are thrilled to be able to do that at the Cowboys Fit locations as well as offering mobile on-demand services in the Dallas and Austin metro areas."

Liquid Mobile, a rapidly growing on-demand, mobile IV hydration and wellness service, announces expansion into Texas. Post this

Scheduled to launch in Texas on April 1, 2024, Liquid Mobile focuses on wellness and quick relief from ailments such as colds, flu, migraines, and more. Liquid Mobile's experienced clinical team, including physicians, nurse practitioners, and nurses, ensures prompt service within a two-hour window of request. Not only does that include in-clinic locations, but mobile as well. Liquid Mobile can have a nurse at your home or office within two hours.

Liquid Mobile offers multiple wellness options in addition to IV hydration and vitamin injections.

Aesthetics options include Botox® and injectables, dermal filler, and microneedling all with mobile offerings to secure convenience and privacy. Weight loss is offered through a tailored and personalized medical weight management program that leverages cutting-edge treatments such as Semaglutide, Peptides, Tirzepatide, Vitamin B and lipo-mino injections.

Hormone replacement therapy for men and women can assist with mental clarity, focus, sleeping issues, depression, muscle mass loss, fat gain, anxiety and fragile bones. Liquid Mobile also has a telehealth service which patients can utilize to connect with experienced clinicians via video call any day of the week.

The vision behind Liquid Mobile was driven by Scott Colangelo, Chairman of Prime Capital, along with founders Paul Kushnir and Mike Kushnir, Sprint's largest dealer in 2020, and Christine Ricci, CEO and RN.

Ricci highlights the clinically led approach of Liquid Mobile and the organization's commitment extends to partnering only with pharmaceutical companies offering state-of-the-art, FDA-approved medications, ensuring the highest standards of care. "The greatest commitment that you can make to yourself is investing in your wellbeing. We want to empower people with the tools they need to reach their optimal health," says Dr. Purdy, Liquid Mobile's Physician Leader. "We prioritize medically proven procedures, administered by certified nurses with over 15 years of experience, to ensure the highest level of safety and results."

About Liquid Mobile

Liquid Mobile IV was founded in 2021 to provide access to whole-body wellness through in-clinic and mobile experiences. With locations in Kansas City, Mo, Phoenix, and now Texas, a team of certified and experienced medical professionals provide advanced health and wellness treatments. In 2023, the company changed its name to Liquid Mobile and moved from providing only IV therapy to include services for medical weight loss, hormone replacement therapy, aesthetics, labs and telehealth – all tailored to the individual needs of each patient. No matter your health and wellness goals, Liquid Mobile has the products to empower you to live better. Learn more at liquidmobileiv.com

SOURCE Liquid Mobile