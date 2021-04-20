Liquid Mortgage Announces the Appointment of Fred Matera to its Board of Directors

"I am thrilled to have Fred join the Board of Directors," said Ian Ferreira, Liquid Mortgage Founder & CEO. "Fred's industry experience and vision for the future of the mortgage ecosystem will benefit Liquid Mortgage over the long-term. Our goals and vision for the industry closely align and I look forward to working together."

"I am very pleased to join the board of Liquid Mortgage. Liquid Mortgage's strategic vision to positively disrupt the mortgage industry through the implementation of blockchain technology, at key points within the mortgage ecosystem, has the potential to significantly change the future of the market as we know it. I look forward to the opportunity to help advance this exciting initiative," said Fred Matera, Managing Director and Head of Residential at Redwood Trust

Liquid Mortgage, Inc. was founded in 2018 by former Portfolio Manager and Trader, Ian Ferreira, who recognized an opportunity to use blockchain technology in the mortgage market to increase transparency and efficiency in loans and securitizations. Liquid Mortgage is a patent-pending digital asset and data platform designed to validate documentation, payments, and related loan-level information in a timely and immutable manner. Its mission is to alleviate pain points and inefficiencies in the current system by introducing innovation into the post-origination process. For more information, please visit LiquidMortgage.io.

