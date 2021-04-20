Liquid Mortgage Announces the Appointment of Fred Matera to its Board of Directors
Apr 20, 2021, 09:00 ET
DENVER, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Mortgage announced today it has appointed Fred Matera to its Board of Directors. Mr. Matera is a Managing Director and Head of Residential at Redwood Trust. He previously served as a Redwood board member from March 2019 to December 2020. Prior to that, he was co-founder of MoVi Partners, an advisory firm focused on the fintech industry, and President of EquiFi Corporation. During 2008-2016, Mr. Matera held several leadership positions with Redwood, including Chief Investment Officer and Head of Commercial. He has more than 30 years' experience at top financial and mortgage banking firms, serving in senior-level positions. Mr. Matera has a bachelor's degree in Economics from Tufts University, and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Matera's appointment follows news released on April 19, 2021 that Redwood Trust made a strategic investment in Liquid Mortgage after a months-long engagement to test and implement Liquid Mortgage's technology.
"I am thrilled to have Fred join the Board of Directors," said Ian Ferreira, Liquid Mortgage Founder & CEO. "Fred's industry experience and vision for the future of the mortgage ecosystem will benefit Liquid Mortgage over the long-term. Our goals and vision for the industry closely align and I look forward to working together."
"I am very pleased to join the board of Liquid Mortgage. Liquid Mortgage's strategic vision to positively disrupt the mortgage industry through the implementation of blockchain technology, at key points within the mortgage ecosystem, has the potential to significantly change the future of the market as we know it. I look forward to the opportunity to help advance this exciting initiative," said Fred Matera, Managing Director and Head of Residential at Redwood Trust
About Liquid Mortgage
Liquid Mortgage, Inc. was founded in 2018 by former Portfolio Manager and Trader, Ian Ferreira, who recognized an opportunity to use blockchain technology in the mortgage market to increase transparency and efficiency in loans and securitizations. Liquid Mortgage is a patent-pending digital asset and data platform designed to validate documentation, payments, and related loan-level information in a timely and immutable manner. Its mission is to alleviate pain points and inefficiencies in the current system by introducing innovation into the post-origination process. For more information, please visit LiquidMortgage.io.
