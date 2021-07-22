Liquid Mortgage Issued Patent for Decentralized Systems and Methods for Managing Loans and Securities

DENVER, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Mortgage has been issued a U.S. Patent for its distributed ledger technology, supporting its vision for the future of debt markets. U.S. Patent 11,068,978 entitled, "Decentralized Systems and Methods for Managing Loans and Securities," aims to make debt markets more efficient and transparent, while lowering overall ecosystem costs.

The patent encompasses a significant portion of the Liquid Mortgage business model, including: creating loan-backed digital assets, multi-signature loan-level blockchain accounts, lender portfolio accounts to hold loan-backed digital assets, borrower payment information and distribution mechanics, and loan balance management.

"More than anything, this patent issuance shows we have been thinking outside the box for years to solve issues in an industry significantly lagging in technology," said Ian Ferreira, Founder and CEO of Liquid Mortgage. "We look forward to using our ecosystem partnerships to implement this technology throughout the industry, and in the end, create cost savings for borrowers."

About Liquid Mortgage

Liquid Mortgage, Inc. was founded in 2018 by former Portfolio Manager and Trader, Ian Ferreira, who recognized an opportunity to use blockchain technology in the mortgage market to increase transparency and efficiency in loans and securitizations. Liquid Mortgage is a patented digital asset and data platform designed to validate documentation, payments, and related loan-level information in a timely and immutable manner. Its mission is to alleviate pain points and inefficiencies in the current system by introducing innovation into the post-origination process. For more information, please visit LiquidMortgage.io.

