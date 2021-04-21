Liquid Mortgage Offers a Shared Vision for a More Efficient and Transparent Mortgage Ecosystem Using Blockchain Technology

DENVER, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Mortgage today announced it has co-authored a white paper with Redwood Trust entitled, "Building a Mortgage Blockchain Ecosystem." The goal of the whitepaper is to address current industry inefficiencies, introduce blockchain technology, and share the vision for a more efficient and transparent mortgage ecosystem. This release follows news announced on April 19, 2021 that Redwood Trust made a strategic investment in Liquid Mortgage after a months-long engagement to test and implement Liquid Mortgage technology.

"This white paper comes after months of collaboration between Liquid Mortgage and Redwood Trust," said Ian Ferreira, Founder & CEO of Liquid Mortgage. "We believe it is beneficial for the industry to understand our mutual vision for an actionable blockchain-based approach to improve the mortgage ecosystem for all participants."

For questions related to Liquid Mortgage, please contact us directly. A copy of the white paper may be viewed here.

About Liquid Mortgage

Liquid Mortgage, Inc. was founded in 2018 by former Portfolio Manager and Trader, Ian Ferreira, who recognized an opportunity to use blockchain technology in the mortgage market to increase transparency and efficiency in loans and securitizations. Liquid Mortgage is a patent-pending digital asset and data platform designed to validate documentation, payments, and related loan-level information in a timely and immutable manner. Its mission is to alleviate pain points and inefficiencies in the current system by introducing innovation into the post-origination process. For more information, please visit LiquidMortgage.io.

