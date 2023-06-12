Liquid Motors Announces Executive Succession Plan

CARMEL, Ind., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Motors ("the Company") Founder and President Michael Daseke announces his retirement, effective June 30th, 2023. Kelly McAllister, VP of Digital Strategy for the America's Group, has been selected to succeed Daseke as president on July 1st as part of the company's planned leadership succession.

Liquid Motors was founded in 2006 by Daseke and has become a highly respected industry leader in providing Internet marketing solutions, software, and services for automotive dealers to utilize a variety of online channels.

Kelly McAllister, President LIQUID MOTORS
"After 17 years at the helm of Liquid Motors, I have decided to pursue new entrepreneurial challenges," said Daseke.  "I am excited Kelly McAllister will be taking over the reins.  As a customer, Kelly has vast experience leveraging Liquid Motors' solutions, and his strategic skills help auctions become efficient in selling vehicles through online channels."

McAllister adds, "I am thrilled to join the Liquid Motors team and bring my customer-centric focus to the company. My practical knowledge of digital remarketing, the listing process, and selling vehicles through online channels will strengthen Liquid Motors and benefit the independent auction community."

McAllister's most recent post was VP of Digital Strategy at America's Group, where he helped the company boost its online sales by more than 3800 percent during his tenure. McAllister has extensive industry experience in digital strategy, establishing digital sales programs, and working with dealerships and commercial sellers.

Paul Evans, Chief Operating Officer of America's Group, stated, "We thank Michael for his stewardship and dedication to the company. Going forward, I have every confidence in Kelly's digital remarketing knowledge and outstanding leadership. Liquid Motors will continue to play an important role in the automotive ecosystem for years to come."

About Liquid Motors
Liquid Motors Inc., ("the Company") offers the automotive industry comprehensive Internet marketing solutions designed to maximize lead generation. For automotive dealers, the company provides a variety of software and services that create competitive advantages by generating and capturing more cost-effective Internet leads by utilizing a variety of online channels.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liquid Motors strives to bring innovative technology to all segments of the automotive industry.

