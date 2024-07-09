Liquid Nitrogen Market size is set to grow by USD 6.91 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand from healthcare industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid nitrogen market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.91 billion from 2024-2028, at a CAGR of over 6.78%, driven by increasing demand from the healthcare industry and its use as a jet medium in petroleum engineering, according to Technavio. However, fluctuating prices pose a challenge. Linde Plc is the largest producer of liquid nitrogen, alongside other key players such as Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Nippon Sanso Holdings Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global liquid nitrogen market 2024-2028

Liquid Nitrogen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6919.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., AMCS Corp., Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Cryomech Inc., Goyal Group, Gulfcryo., Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Sanso Holdings Co. Ltd., Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Liquid nitrogen has gained significant popularity in petroleum engineering due to its effectiveness in cleaning oil wells, pipelines, and related equipment. This is achieved by injecting the liquid nitrogen at high pressure, causing it to expand rapidly and generate a powerful jet stream. This process, known as nitrogen lifting or nitrogen jetting, is used for well stimulation, pipeline cleaning, and descaling. The increasing demand for this method is driven by the need to enhance oil and gas production efficiency, manage complex reservoirs, and prolong infrastructure life. Compared to traditional methods, liquid nitrogen offers faster cleaning times, lower costs, and less environmental impact. These factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the global liquid nitrogen market in the forecast period.

The Liquid Nitrogen market is experiencing significant growth due to its diverse applications in various industries. As an element, Liquid Nitrogen is a cryogenic liquid used as a cooling agent, refrigerant, preservative, and cryogen in fields like pharmacological medication, antibiotics production, and cryosurgery. In metalworking, food processing, electronics manufacturing, and cryogenic technologies, Liquid Nitrogen acts as a coolant and cryogenic storage medium. Major players like Praxair and CanAir Nitrogen dominate the market, supplying packaged gas in cylinders for various applications. The Coolant and Refrigerant segments lead the market, with the healthcare sector being a significant consumer due to its use in biomedical research, infertility treatments, and cryopreservation. However, operational costs and energy consumption in cryogenic facilities are concerns, as is the environmental impact, including carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. Nitrogen recovery and sustainability are becoming essential considerations. The market is influenced by geopolitical factors and legal scenarios, with agricultural demands and global population needs driving growth in the compressed gas sector. Science and research, petrochemical, and food and beverage industries also contribute to the market's expansion.

Market Challenges

The global liquid nitrogen market is subject to price volatility due to various factors such as supply and demand, energy prices, and raw material costs. These elements can cause unpredictable pricing for liquid nitrogen, creating challenges for both producers and consumers. Producers may experience uncertainty in revenue and profits, potentially leading to reduced production levels and workforce reductions when prices are low. Conversely, high prices can result in consumers seeking alternatives or reducing usage, decreasing demand and revenue for producers. Industries relying on liquid nitrogen, like healthcare and electronics manufacturing, may face significant challenges in adapting to price fluctuations. To mitigate the impact, market stakeholders must closely monitor pricing trends and implement strategies to manage the risks associated with price volatility in the liquid nitrogen market. This price instability can hinder the growth of the global liquid nitrogen market during the forecast period.

The Liquid Nitrogen market faces several challenges in various industries. In food processing and electronics manufacturing, ensuring consistent quality and maintaining operational costs are key concerns. Cryogenic technologies and storage require significant energy consumption, raising sustainability concerns and carbon footprint. Coolant and refrigerant segments need to address environmental issues, including nitrogen recovery and greenhouse gas emissions. Major players like Praxair dominate the market, but biomedical research, infertility treatments, and healthcare sector demand growth. Geopolitical influences, legal scenarios, and economic policies impact the market. Agricultural demands and global population needs drive the compressed gas sector. Science and research, petrochemical, food and beverage, and fertilizer industries also rely on liquid nitrogen. Personalized engagement with customers is crucial to navigate these challenges and maintain market position.

Segment Overview

This liquid nitrogen market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Chemicals/pharmaceutical/biotechnology

1.2 Food and beverages

1.3 Metal manufacturing and construction

1.4 Others Usage 2.1 Coolant

2.2 Refrigerant Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Chemicals/pharmaceutical/biotechnology- The Liquid Nitrogen market is experiencing significant growth due to its increasing applications in various industries. Food and beverage, healthcare, and laboratory research are major sectors driving demand. Its unique properties, such as extreme cold and low pressure, make it valuable for cryopreservation, food processing, and industrial production. Companies are investing in Liquid Nitrogen production and distribution to meet the rising demand. This trend is expected to continue as new applications are discovered.

Research Analysis

Liquid Nitrogen, an essential cryogenic liquid derived from elemental nitrogen, offers versatile applications in various industries. It functions as a refrigerant, coolant, preservative, and cryogenic liquid, providing essential services in pharmacological medication, particularly in the production of antibiotics. In food processing and agricultural demands, it aids in freezing and preserving perishable goods. In science and research, it's indispensable for cryopreservation and cryosurgery. For metalworking and petrochemical industries, it serves as a compressed gas, while in metal manufacturing, it plays a crucial role in quenching and tempering processes. The global population's increasing needs fuel the market's growth, with key applications including cryogenic cooling, metalworking, and food processing. Companies worldwide supply Liquid Nitrogen in cylinders and packaged gas forms, catering to diverse industries.

Market Research Overview

Liquid Nitrogen, an essential cryogenic liquid derived from elemental nitrogen, offers various applications in diverse industries. Its unique cooling properties make it a popular refrigerant, coolant, and preservative in sectors like pharmacological medication, particularly in the production of antibiotics. The market for Liquid Nitrogen extends to cryosurgery, metalworking, food processing, electronics manufacturing, and cryogenic technologies. Cryogenic storage and cryopreservation are other significant applications. Operational costs and energy consumption are critical factors influencing the market's growth. Sustainability concerns, including carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, are gaining importance. The Coolant segment and Refrigerant segment dominate the market. Applications in biomedical research, infertility, and fertility treatments add to the market's potential. Geopolitical influences, legal scenarios, economic impact, and demographic changes are essential factors shaping the Nitrogen Market. Industries like fertilizers, compressed gas, science and research, petrochemical, food and beverage, and CanAir Nitrogen are significant consumers. The market's growth is influenced by agricultural demands, global population needs, and ethical concerns.

