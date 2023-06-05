Liquid Nitrogen Market Size to grow by USD 5,846.77 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing adoption of liquid nitrogen in the food and beverage industry to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid nitrogen market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,846.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of liquid nitrogen in the food and beverage industry is the key factor driving the growth of the global LN2 market. By adding pressure to the liquid nitrogen, which causes it to dissolve in the liquid, resulting in carbonation, liquid nitrogen can be used to create carbonated drinks. Furthermore, the use of liquid nitrogen in the food and beverage industry has several advantages. Additionally, the rapid cooling with liquid nitrogen helps preserve food texture and quality and extends shelf life. Hence, such applications in end-user segments drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Nitrogen Market 2023-2027

Liquid nitrogen market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global liquid nitrogen market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer liquid nitrogen in the market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., AMCS Corp., Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Cryomech Inc., Goyal Group, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd., Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Air Liquide SA - The company offers liquid nitrogen for the food and beverage industry.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers liquid nitrogen such as liquid nitrogen in cryogenic liquid cylinders and cryogenic storage tanks.

AMCS Corp. - The company offers liquid nitrogen such as AMCS Ultra N and NL series liquid nitrogen.

Liquid Nitrogen Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (chemicals/pharma/biotech, food and beverages, metal manufacturing and construction, and others), usage (coolant and refrigerant), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the chemicals/pharma/biotech segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Liquid nitrogen finds a wide array of applications in the chemical industry, such as pressurizing gas and transporting liquids by propelling them through pipelines. Also, in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, liquid nitrogen is used to freeze medicines, chemical formulations, and biological samples for subsequent studies and research. The stringent environmental regulations to control hazardous air pollutants, liquid nitrogen is beneficial as it reduces VOC emissions when used as a refrigerant. Furthermore, it condenses VOCs by cooling the emissions at a low temperature, which helps in the recovery of valuable products and encourages recycling. Hence, such applications in different industries drives the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global liquid nitrogen market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global liquid nitrogen market.

North America is estimated to account for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has the major share of the global liquid nitrogen market during the forecast period due to an increase in development activities, an increasing number of manufacturers and suppliers, and joint ventures and new manufacturing plants. For instance, Air Products and Chemicals will have a joint venture with Linde North America to set up a manufacturing plant in New York , which produces liquid nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. Hence, the demand for gases will be driven by the healthcare, construction, and metals industries in this region.

Liquid Nitrogen Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Liquid nitrogen as a jet medium in petroleum engineering is an emerging trend influencing the global LN2 market growth.

Liquid nitrogen can effectively clean and remove unwanted material from oil wells, pipelines, and other equipment.

This makes it a popular blasting medium in petroleum engineering. Furthermore, the use of liquid nitrogen as a blasting medium in petroleum engineering involves injecting liquid nitrogen into a well or pipeline at high pressure.

This process, which is known as nitrogen lifting or nitrogen injection, causes the liquid nitrogen to expand rapidly, further creating a high-velocity jet stream that can loosen and remove clogs, scale, and other debris.

Hence, such trends boost market growth for liquid nitrogen during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Fluctuating prices of liquid nitrogen is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global LN2 market.

The prices of liquid nitrogen are subject to changes in supply and demand, energy prices, and raw material costs.

When prices are high, consumers may seek alternatives or reduce their usage, which leads to decreased demand and revenue for producers.

Furthermore, the price of liquid nitrogen is highly dependent on several factors such as supply and demand, energy prices, and raw material costs.

Such factors are unpredictable and subject to change, which can lead to volatility in liquid nitrogen prices.

Hence, factors like fluctuating prices may impede the market growth of liquid nitrogen during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Liquid Nitrogen Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid nitrogen market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the liquid nitrogen market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liquid nitrogen market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid nitrogen market vendors

Liquid Nitrogen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,846.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., AMCS Corp., Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Cryomech Inc., Goyal Group, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Linde Plc, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd., Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Usage



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global liquid nitrogen market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global liquid nitrogen market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Usage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Usage Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Chemicals/pharmaceutical/biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemicals/pharmaceutical/biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemicals/pharmaceutical/biotechnology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemicals/pharmaceutical/biotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemicals/pharmaceutical/biotechnology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Metal manufacturing and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Metal manufacturing and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Metal manufacturing and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Metal manufacturing and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Metal manufacturing and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Usage

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Usage - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Usage - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Usage

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Usage



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Usage

7.3 Coolant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Coolant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Coolant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Coolant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Coolant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Refrigerant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Refrigerant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Refrigerant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Refrigerant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Refrigerant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Usage

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Usage ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Usage ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 119: Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

12.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 123: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 AMCS Corp.

Exhibit 128: AMCS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: AMCS Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: AMCS Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories

Exhibit 137: Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories - Overview



Exhibit 138: Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories - Key offerings

12.9 Cryomech Inc.

Exhibit 140: Cryomech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cryomech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Cryomech Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Goyal Group

Exhibit 143: Goyal Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Goyal Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Goyal Group - Key offerings

12.11 Gulf Cryo Holding CSC

Exhibit 146: Gulf Cryo Holding CSC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Gulf Cryo Holding CSC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Gulf Cryo Holding CSC - Key offerings

12.12 Linde Plc

Exhibit 149: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 152: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Linde Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Messer SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 154: Messer SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Messer SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Messer SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12.14 MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Nippon Sanso Holdings Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

