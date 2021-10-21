Liquid Nitrogen Market to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.80% by 2025|Increased Application in Cryogenics to upheave Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 The liquid nitrogen market is set to grow by USD 5026.51 billion from 2021 and 2025, and register a CAGR of 5.80%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., AMCS Corp., Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., nexAir LLC, and Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of cryosurgery, cryotherapy's increased application in cryogenics, and safety concerns in the food and beverages industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as hazards associated with liquid nitrogen may threaten the growth of the market.

Liquid Nitrogen market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

CPB



F And B



Metal Manufacturing And Construction



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Liquid Nitrogen Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Also, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Liquid Nitrogen Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid nitrogen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the liquid nitrogen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the liquid nitrogen market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid nitrogen market vendors

Liquid Nitrogen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.80% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5026.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., AMCS Corp., Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., nexAir LLC, and Statebourne Cryogenics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

