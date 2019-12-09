Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth Analysis to 2028 | Key Players: Tetra Laval, ELOPAK, Stora Enso & Greatview: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Liquid Packaging Carton Market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in the years to come. This is attributed to their availability in diverse designs, sizes, and shapes coupled with secure transportation provided on their part. The market is catalyzed by the global population's inclination toward beverages and food. The other factor is consumers preferring ready-to-carry food.

Market Segmentation

The liquid packaging carton market is segmented by type of liquid product, end-use, type of carton, shelf life, and geography. By type of liquid product, the market spans dairy products, water, tomato sauce, fruit juices, and soft drinks. By end-use, the market consists of alcoholic drinks, liquid foods, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid dairy products, and others. By shelf life, it states short shelf life cartons and long shelf life cartons.

By geography, the same liquid packaging cartons market says Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA. North America, along with Europe, falls in the category of matured markets due to early acceptance of packaged food products on the part of consumers. Asia Pacific is looked upon as a promising market of liquid packaging cartons due to increase in disposable income, huge population base, and consumers' trend shifting toward convenience products. By type of carton, the segmentation says shaped liquid cartons, gable top cartons, and brick liquid cartons.

Players

The players contributing to the market of liquid packaging cartons include Liqui-Box Corporation, Elopak, SIG Combibloc, TriWall Ltd., Comar Inc., Wayerhaeuser Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Adam Pack SA, and Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, and Tetra Laval. Inorganic growth is being emphasized on. For instance – Qingdao Likang Food Packaging Technology Company Limited has been recently acquired by Greatview Aseptic packaging Company Limited to enforce the latter's presence in China. As far as organic growth is concerned, Tetra Laval International S.A. has come up with "Tetra Pak Artistry" for helping manufacturers of food and beverages in revitalizing the feel and look of their products.

Tetra Laval



SIG Combibloc



ELOPAK



Greatview



Evergreen Packaging



Nippon Paper



Likang Packing



Stora Enso



Weyerhaeuse



Xinju Feng Pack



Bihai Machinery

<200ml



201-500ml



501-1000ml



>1000ml

Dairy



Fruit Juices



Vegetable Juices



Other

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

