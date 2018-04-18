Liquid Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Packaging Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for liquid packaging at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Billion Units) from 2017 to 2025.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global liquid packaging market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for liquid packaging during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the liquid packaging market at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global liquid packaging market.The Porter's Five Forces model for the liquid packaging market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-use industries are benchmarked, based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global liquid packaging market by segmenting it in terms of packaging type, raw material, technique, and end-use industries.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for liquid packaging in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual packaging type, raw material, technique, and end-use industries in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global liquid packaging market. Key players in the liquid packaging market include Tetra Laval International S.A., Comar LLC, Evergreen Packaging Inc., Liqui-Box Corporation, BillerudKorsnäs AB, International Paper Company, Klabin S.A., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, The DOW Chemical Company, and Mondi PLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides the estimated market size of liquid packaging for 2016 and forecast for the next eight years.The global market size of liquid packaging has been provided in terms of revenue and volume.



Market numbers have been estimated based on packaging type, raw material, technique and end-use industries segments of liquid packaging market. Market size and forecast for each major packaging type, raw material, technique, and end-use industries have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.



The report segments the global liquid packaging market as follows:



Global liquid packaging market, by packaging type

Flexible

Films

Sachets

Pouches

Others



Rigid

Paperboard

Bottles

Cans

Drums & Containers

Others



Global liquid packaging market, by raw material

Plastics

PET

PP

PE

Others



Paper

Metal

Glass



Global liquid packaging market, by technique

Aseptic Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Intelligent Packaging



Global liquid packaging market, by end-use industry

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Household Care

Petrochemicals

Others



Global Liquid Packaging Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Takeaways



An comprehensive analysis of the liquid packaging market trends and value shares from 2016 - 2025 to identify and track the market opportunities and industry developments

A draft of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the liquid packaging market at a global, regional, and country level

Extensive analysis with respect to regulatory scenario that would impact the outlook of the global liquid packaging market between 2016 - 2025

The report offers insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Value chain analysis, which includes exhaustive list of key manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, and potential customers and their level of integration and industry level SWOT analysis

Porters' Five Forces highlights the efficacy of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. Pricing Analysis with respect to packaging type.

Global, level analysis for production output coupled with Import/Export trends to better understand the supply-demand scenario.



