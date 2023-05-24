Liquid Packaging Market Predicted to Make a Strong Comeback After the Pandemic Debacle with a Rising CAGR of 4.6% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [289-Pages] | Commended by Research Dive

The global liquid packaging market is predicted to witness significant growth by 2031, due to the growing applications of liquid packaging in the food and beverage sector. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dominant

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Liquid Packaging Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global liquid packaging market is predicted to generate a revenue of $566.3 billion and grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Liquid Packaging Market

The report has divided the liquid packaging market into the following segments:

Material: plastics, paperboard, glass, metals, and others

plastics, paperboard, glass, metals, and others Plastics – Held the largest market share in 2021

The increasing use of plastic packaging in the food and beverage industry as it provides a barrier against moisture, air, and other contaminants to extend the shelf-life of products is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment forward.

Held the largest market share in 2021 The increasing use of plastic packaging in the food and beverage industry as it provides a barrier against moisture, air, and other contaminants to extend the shelf-life of products is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment forward. Technology: aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding, and form fill seal

aseptic liquid packaging, blow molding, and form fill seal Aseptic Liquid Packaging – Generated the highest market share in 2021

The increasing use of aseptic liquid packaging for a wide range of liquid products such as soaps, broths, sauces, and many more are predicted to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe.

Generated the highest market share in 2021 The increasing use of aseptic liquid packaging for a wide range of liquid products such as soaps, broths, sauces, and many more are predicted to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated timeframe. Packaging Format: flexible and rigid

flexible and rigid Rigid – Registered the biggest market share in 2021

The increasing use of rigid packaging due to its extreme protectiveness and for not affecting the quality and flavor of food is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Registered the biggest market share in 2021 The increasing use of rigid packaging due to its extreme protectiveness and for not affecting the quality and flavor of food is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period. End-Use Industry: food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, household care, and industrial

food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, household care, and industrial Food & Beverage – Held the maximum market share in 2021

The increasing demand for packaged liquids, such as juices, dairy products, soft drinks, and many more, is expected to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Held the maximum market share in 2021 The increasing demand for packaged liquids, such as juices, dairy products, soft drinks, and many more, is expected to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period. Region: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

, , , and LAMEA Asia-Pacific – Held the dominant market share in 2021

The rapidly growing economies, large populations, and increasing consumer demand for packaged goods, are expected to drive the regional growth of the market in the coming period.

Dynamics of the Liquid Packaging Market

The increasing applications of liquid packaging in the food and beverage sector, owing to the growing popularity of on-the-go food and drinks and the rising convenience of pre-packaged food items, are expected to bolster the growth of the liquid packaging market over the analysis timeframe. Besides, the increasing trends of health consciousness among individuals and the growing need for eco-friendly packaging solutions are expected to foster the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. However, the high cost of raw materials may hinder the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

The growing demand for premium and high-end products has increased the demand for premium packaging, which is expected to create wide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising e-commerce and online shopping have increased the need for premium packaging solutions which is expected to boost the growth of the market over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Liquid Packaging Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several industries, it has had a moderate impact on the liquid packaging market. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for liquid packaging across various sectors, such as healthcare during the pandemic period. Moreover, the growing demand for packaged liquid products such as cleaning products and beverages, and the rising demand for safe, hygienic, and disposal packaging have further increased the growth of the market over the crisis.

Key Players of the Liquid Packaging Market

The major players of the market include

Mondi

ProAmpac

Goglio S.p.A.

Sealed Air

Gerresheimer AG

Smurfit Kappa

Amcor plc

Constantia Flexibles

Tetra Laval Group

Berry Global Inc.

These players are mainly working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2022, Elopak ASA, a leading producer of carton packaging and filling equipment announced its collaboration with Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., a Japanese paper manufacturing market. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to leverage their strengths by increasing competitiveness and sales of paper packaging and adopting sustainable packaging solutions.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Liquid Packaging Market:

