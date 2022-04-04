Liquid Paperboard Market Size to Grow by USD 2.99 mn | BillerudKorsnas AB and Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Liquid Paperboard Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the liquid paperboard market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BillerudKorsnas AB, Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Clearwater Paper Corp., Elopak AS, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Klabin SA, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper Co., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., PaperWorks Industries Inc., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, Rengo Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, The West Rock group, and Yibin Paper Co. Ltd.

The global liquid paperboard market is characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. Leading vendors compete to expand their footprint in the global liquid paperboard market. The competition between the vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to innovations. The vendors compete based on service differentiation, portfolio, and pricing.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Liquid Paperboard Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the market has been segmented into dairy products, juice products, and others. The dairy products segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Dairy products are a vital source of nutrients. However, they can get damaged during transit. Hence, dairy product manufacturers are adopting rigid packaging solutions, such as liquid paperboard packaging. Such factors will help drive the demand for liquid paperboard packaging for dairy products during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East And Africa. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in consumer spending on household goods will drive the liquid paperboard market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC. The US is a key country for the liquid paperboard market in North America.

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Liquid Paperboard Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid paperboard market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the liquid paperboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the liquid paperboard market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid paperboard market vendors

Related Reports:

Food Contact Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paper Bag Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Liquid Paperboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BillerudKorsnas AB, Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Clearwater Paper Corp., Elopak AS, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Klabin SA, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., International Paper Co., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., PaperWorks Industries Inc., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, Rengo Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, The West Rock group, and Yibin Paper Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio