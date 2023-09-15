Liquid Polybutadiene Market to increase by USD 980.7 million from 2022 to 2027, China Petrochemical Corp., Comar Chemie AG, and Eni SpA among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid polybutadiene market is expected to grow by USD 980.7 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for liquid polybutadiene in tire applications is notably driving the liquid polybutadiene market. However, factors such as Fluctuating crude oil prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (rubber manufacturing, adhesive and sealants, coating formulation, polymer modification, and others), end-user (automotive and transportation, construction industry, industrial manufacturing, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the liquid polybutadiene market including China Petrochemical Corp., Comar Chemie AG, Eni SpA, Evonik Industries AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LG Electronics Inc., Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SIBUR International GmbH, Taprath Elastomers LLP, TotalEnergies SE, Ube Corp., and Synthomer Plc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2023-2027

Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Eni SpA - The company offers liquid polybutadiene such as SBS copolymers.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The rubber manufacturing segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to its unique features and properties, the Liquid Polybutadiene Market provides several applications in the rubber industry. The liquid polybutadiene type of synthetic rubber has high elasticity and superior abrasion resistance, which makes it suitable for a variety of rubber products. For applications such as rubber production and sports equipment, it is proof of extraordinary durability and elasticity. The properties and durability of rubber products shall be enhanced by their ability to recover after deformation. Liquid hydrogenated polybutadiene offers a cost-efficient solution to the production of rubber components as compared with some other synthetic rubbers because it is comparatively less costly to produce. In addition, its ability to perform well with a wide range of temperature conditions ensures that it can be used for various purposes in the rubber industry. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to its unique features and properties, the Liquid Polybutadiene Market provides several applications in the rubber industry. The liquid polybutadiene type of synthetic rubber has high elasticity and superior abrasion resistance, which makes it suitable for a variety of rubber products. For applications such as rubber production and sports equipment, it is proof of extraordinary durability and elasticity. The properties and durability of rubber products shall be enhanced by their ability to recover after deformation. Liquid hydrogenated polybutadiene offers a cost-efficient solution to the production of rubber components as compared with some other synthetic rubbers because it is comparatively less costly to produce. In addition, its ability to perform well with a wide range of temperature conditions ensures that it can be used for various purposes in the rubber industry. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. end-user (automotive and transportation, construction industry, industrial manufacturing, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 52% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist liquid polybutadiene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the liquid polybutadiene market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the liquid polybutadiene market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of liquid polybutadiene market companies

Related Reports:

The sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 80.95 million. This sulfur hexafluoride market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (electronic grade, UHP grade, and standard grade), end-user (power and energy, metal manufacturing, medical, electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the global SF6 market growth is the rising demand for electricity in developing nations.

The fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% between 2022 and 2027. The fluorinated ethylene propylene market size is forecast to increase by USD 486.51 million. This fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (cookware and food processing, chemical processing, oil and gas, electrical and electronic, and others), product (films and sheets, pellets and granules, tubes, coatings, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing demand for FEP coatings is the key factor driving the growth of the global FEP market.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio