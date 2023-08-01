Liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing automation drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,418.04 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.48% according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Liquid, powder, and speciality coating equipment market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid, Powder and Speciality Coating Equipment Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aja International Inc., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Beneq Oy, Blosch AG, Buhler AG, Carlisle Companies Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., Exel Industries, Graco Inc., High Temperature Superconductors Inc., IHI Corp., J Wagner GMBH, KOLZER SRL, Miba AG, Nordson Corp., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Semicore Equipment Inc., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., and ULVAC Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Aja International Inc., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Beneq Oy, Blosch AG, Buhler AG, Carlisle Companies Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., Exel Industries, Graco Inc., High Temperature Superconductors Inc., IHI Corp., J Wagner GMBH, KOLZER SRL, Miba AG, Nordson Corp., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Semicore Equipment Inc., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., and ULVAC Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Liquid coating equipment, Powder coating equipment, and Specialty coating equipment), Application (Construction, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the liquid, powder, and speciality coating equipment market, request a sample report

Liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Aja International Inc., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Beneq Oy, Blosch AG, Buhler AG, Carlisle Companies Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., Exel Industries, Graco Inc., High Temperature Superconductors Inc., IHI Corp., J Wagner GMBH, KOLZER SRL, Miba AG, Nordson Corp., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Semicore Equipment Inc., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., and ULVAC Inc.

Liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing automation drives the growth of the liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market.

drives the growth of the liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market. Automation makes the process more efficient, consistent, and reliable, reducing the need for manual intervention and increasing production rates.

Additionally, automated liquid, powder, and specialty coating systems also offer advantages in terms of operator safety and comfort.

Hence, such factors drive the growth of the liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market.

Significant Trends -

The growing demand for electronic devices is an emerging liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market trend.

is an emerging liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market trend. The increasing miniaturization of electronic components and the need for high-performance, durable products drive the demand for the market.

Due to the growing popularity of smartphones and the demand for high-performance, durable devices, manufacturers have moved to liquid, powder, and specialty coating techniques to apply thin-film coatings to electronic components such as display panels and touch panels.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

High capital costs challenge the growth of the liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market trend.

challenge the growth of the liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market trend. The specialized nature of the equipment as well as the need for trained personnel to operate it can be a challenge.

Furthermore, the high capital investment required to enter and remain competitive in the liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market poses a threat to new players entering the market.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Fluoropolymer Coating Market is projected to grow by USD 553.88 million with a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the fluoropolymer coating market segmentation by application (building and construction, electrical and electronics, food processing, chemical processing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising population in urban areas is one of the key factors driving the global fluoropolymer coating market growth.

The sustained release coating market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 207.64 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (tablets, capsules, and pills), application (in vitro and in vivo), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for pharmaceutical products is notably driving the market growth.

Liquid, powder and speciality coating equipment market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,418.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aja International Inc., ANEST IWATA Corp., Asahi Sunac Corp., Beneq Oy, Blosch AG, Buhler AG, Carlisle Companies Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., Exel Industries, Graco Inc., High Temperature Superconductors Inc., IHI Corp., J Wagner GMBH, KOLZER SRL, Miba AG, Nordson Corp., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, SATA GmbH and Co. KG, Semicore Equipment Inc., T-M Vacuum Products Inc., and ULVAC Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global liquid, powder and specialty coating equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global liquid, powder and specialty coating equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Liquid coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Liquid coating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Liquid coating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Powder coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Powder coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Powder coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Powder coating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Powder coating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Specialty coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Specialty coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Specialty coating equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Specialty coating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Specialty coating equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ANEST IWATA Corp.

Exhibit 127: ANEST IWATA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: ANEST IWATA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: ANEST IWATA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: ANEST IWATA Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Asahi Sunac Corp.

Exhibit 131: Asahi Sunac Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Asahi Sunac Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Asahi Sunac Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Beneq Oy

Exhibit 134: Beneq Oy - Overview



Exhibit 135: Beneq Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Beneq Oy - Key offerings

12.6 Blosch AG

Exhibit 137: Blosch AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Blosch AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Blosch AG - Key offerings

12.7 Buhler AG

Exhibit 140: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Buhler AG - Segment focus

12.8 Carlisle Companies Inc.

Exhibit 144: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 CVD Equipment Corp.

Exhibit 148: CVD Equipment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: CVD Equipment Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: CVD Equipment Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: CVD Equipment Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Exel Industries

Exhibit 152: Exel Industries - Overview



Exhibit 153: Exel Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Exel Industries - Key news



Exhibit 155: Exel Industries - Key offerings

12.11 Graco Inc.

Exhibit 156: Graco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Graco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Graco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Graco Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 High Temperature Superconductors Inc.

Exhibit 160: High Temperature Superconductors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: High Temperature Superconductors Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: High Temperature Superconductors Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 IHI Corp.

Exhibit 163: IHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: IHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: IHI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 166: IHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: IHI Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 J Wagner GMBH

Exhibit 168: J Wagner GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 169: J Wagner GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: J Wagner GMBH - Key offerings

12.15 Miba AG

Exhibit 171: Miba AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Miba AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Miba AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Miba AG - Segment focus

12.16 Nordson Corp.

Exhibit 175: Nordson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Nordson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Nordson Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Nordson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Nordson Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Exhibit 180: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Overview



Exhibit 181: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Business segments



Exhibit 182: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio