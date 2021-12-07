Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type, Material Type, Flow Rate, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Others), Flow Rate (25 - 600 M3H; 600 - 3,000 M3H; 3,000 - 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid ring vacuum pumps market size was USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Increasing demand for liquid ring vacuum pumps for various applications in oil & gas and petroleum industry is driving the growth of this market.

Liquid ring vacuum pumps are rotary displacement machines, which includes a liquid ring vacuum pump and a liquid ring compressor. These pumps offer various advantages such as simple structure, and liquid-sealing, and isothermal compression process, and ease of handling. Owing to these advantages, liquid ring vacuum pumps are widely applied in petroleum, chemical, power, metallurgy, pharmaceutical, and light industries.

Two-stage segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026

By type, the two-stage segment is projected to lead the market. This segment is growing owing to the rise in investments being made to carry out industrialization in the Asia Pacific region, along with the increased demand for two-stage liquid ring vacuum pumps across industries.

Stainless steel segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market, by material type, during the forecast period

Based on material type, the stainless steel segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall liquid ring vacuum pumps market, in terms of value, in 2020. Characteristics such as high cavitation resistance that enhances the life expectancy of liquid ring vacuum pump is expected to enhance the demand for stainless steel liquid ring vacuum pumps during the forecast period.

600-3000 m3/h segment is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026

By flow rate, the 600-3000 m3/h segment accounted for the largest share of the market, in terms of value, in 2020. The liquid ring vacuum pumps with a flow rate of 600-3000 m3/h and 3,000-10,000 m3/h are considered medium capacity liquid ring vacuum pumps. Steadily growing demand for industrial vacuum applications, mainly from the chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation industries, is aiding in the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the liquid ring vacuum pumps market during 2021-2026

Asia Pacific dominated the global liquid ring vacuum pumps market in 2020. Industrial activities are growing in this region owing to low manufacturing costs and support of local governments. Also, increasing investments in research and development activities are driving the liquid ring vacuum pumps market in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market

4.2 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Application

4.3 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Flow Rate

4.4 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Region

4.5 Asia-Pacific: Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type and Country, 2021



5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Energy Consumption

5.2.1.2 Low Maintenance and Operational Cost

5.2.1.3 Gas Transportation Sector Gaining Momentum

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Declining Lng Imports in Japan and South Korea

5.2.2.2 Rising Issues Regarding Water Conservation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Compressors

5.2.3.2 Industrialization in Emerging Economies to Increase Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adherence to Strict Quality Standards

5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps and Compressors

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers

5.7.2 Component Manufacturers

5.7.3 Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Manufacturers/Assemblers

5.7.4 Distributors (Buyers)/End-users and Post-Sales Services

6. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Patent Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Methodology

6.3 Document Type

6.4 Insights

6.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

7. COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Ecosystem

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Effect of COVID-19 on Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump Application Segments

7.2.1 Oil & Gas

7.2.2 Pharmaceutical

7.2.3 Food Manufacturing

7.2.4 Power Generation

7.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Regions

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 North America

7.3.4 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5 South America

8. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-Stage

8.2.1 Low Cost of Single-Stage Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps to Enhance the Demand

8.3 Two-Stage

8.3.1 High Efficiency at Higher Vacuum Levels to Drive the Market for this Segment

9. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Material Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cast Iron

9.2.1 Low Cost of Cast Iron to Propel the Market in this Segment

9.3 Stainless Steel

9.3.1 High Corrosion Resistance and Low Cavitation Od Stainless Steel to Propel the Market

9.4 Others

10. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Flow Rate

10.1 Introduction

10.2 25-600 M3/H

10.2.1 Increasing Demand from Plastic Manufacturing and Medical Technologies Sectors to Support Market Growth

10.3 600-3,000 M3/H and 3,000-10,000 M3/H

10.3.1 High Demand from Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Chemical Industries to Fuel the Growth of this Segment

10.4 Above 10,000 M3/H

10.4.1 High Demand from the Mineral Ore Processing Industry to Drive the Market

11. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Petrochemical & Chemical

11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Plastics and Fertilisers to Drive the Market

11.3 Food Manufacturing

11.3.1 Growing Population Base and Changing Consumer Lifestyle to Enhance the Demand

11.4 Aircraft

11.4.1 Growth in the Aircraft Industry to Fuel the Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps

11.5 Automobile

11.5.1 Growing Middle-Class Population Fueling the Automobile Industry

11.6 Pharmaceutical

11.6.1 Growing Production of Medicines and Vaccines due to COVID-19 to Drive the Market

11.7 Water Treatment

11.7.1 Development of Water Treatment Plants with a Growing Population to Boost the Demand for Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps

11.8 Oil & Gas

11.8.1 Growing Investments in Crude Oil in the Middle East and North America to Spur Market Growth

11.9 Power Generation

11.9.1 Growing Population and Increased Global Demand for Power to Boost the Market

11.10 Pulp & Paper

11.10.1 Increased Requirement of Paper and Paperboard for Packaging Applications to Drive the Market

11.11 Eps and Plastics

11.11.1 Growing Usage of Plastics Across the World to Boost the Demand

11.12 Others

12. Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Market, by Region

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Key Players' Strategies

13.2 Revenue Analysis

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.4 Ingersoll Rand

13.5 Atlas Copco

13.6 Busch Vacuum Solutions

13.7 Flowserve Corporation

13.8 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd

13.9 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.9.1 Star

13.9.2 Pervasive

13.9.3 Emerging Leader

13.9.4 Participant

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SME, 2020

13.10.1 Progressive Companies

13.10.2 Responsive Companies

13.10.3 Starting Blocks

13.10.4 Dynamic Companies

13.11 Competitive Scenario

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Key Companies

14.1.1 Ingersoll Rand

14.1.2 Atlas Copco

14.1.3 Busch Vacuum Solutions

14.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

14.1.4 Flowserve Corporation

14.1.5 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

14.1.6 Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.

14.1.7 Vooner

14.1.8 Graham Corporation

14.1.9 Cutes Corp.

14.1.10 Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Ltd

14.1.11 Omel

14.1.12 Ppi Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

14.1.13 Samson Pumps

14.1.14 Speck

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 SAFEM

14.2.2 Shandong Bozhong Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.

14.2.3 Shandong Chinco Pumps Co., Ltd.

14.2.4 Finder Pumps

14.2.5 Kakati

14.2.6 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Limited

14.2.7 Imag

14.2.8 Somarakis

14.2.9 Yantai Volm Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.

14.2.10 Garuda

14.2.11 Hobei Tonfun High-Tech Pump Co., Ltd.

14.2.12 Pompetravaini Spa

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3yifa1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

